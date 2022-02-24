Report: Graham out in Omaha

Brad Elliott Schlossman of the Grand Forks (North Dakota) Herald is reporting on social media that Gary Graham, former Komets coach and native of Fort Wayne, is being fired as coach of the United States Hockey League’s Omaha Lancers, a junior team. If true, the Lancers will be looking for their third coach of the season. Graham was hired as an interim coach in November after Omaha players had refused to play in the wake of a tumultuous week of budget cuts, the firing of coach Chadd Cassidy and the resignation of other staff. Graham is 14-9-3 and the Lancers are 22-13-5 overall.

