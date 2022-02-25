K's fall in first trip to Coralville, Iowa

The Komets’ first ever trip to Coralville, Iowa, resulted in a 4-2 loss to the expansion Iowa Heartlanders on Friday night.

Jake Smith scored two power-play goals for the Heartlanders, who scored on 2 of 6 opportunities with the man-advantage. Fort Wayne was 0 for 5.

Samuel Harvey stopped 30 of 34 shots for the Komets. For Iowa, Corbin Kaczperski turned away 30 of 32, but his costly turnover set up Anthony Petruzzelli for a third-period short-handed goal.

Lynden McCallum also scored for defending-champion Fort Wayne (25-18-6).

An announced crowd of 2,412 was on hand at Xtream Arena, where the teams meet again Saturday night. The Komets are 2-3-0 against the Heartlanders (22-23-7), who are on a five-game winning streak, a franchise record.

