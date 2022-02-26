K's look to 'regroup and refocus' after loss at Iowa

The Komets’ 4-2 loss to the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday night was the kind of lackluster, penalty-marred performance that leaves a coach telling his players they should metaphorically look in a mirror, and do some self-analysis, if they want to avoid it happening again.

That’s exactly what Komets coach Ben Boudreau told his players after falling in the team’s first ever game at Coralville, Iowa, despite having four days without games to prepare for it.

“That’s one of the first things I said to (our players) after the game, was just about looking themselves in the mirror and asking if they committed to the team plan,” Boudreau said. “Tomorrow, we’ll wake up and do our jobs to the best of our ability, try to get everybody back on the same page and learn from our mistakes.”

Jake Smith scored two power-play goals for the Heartlanders, who were successful on 2 of 6 opportunities with the man-advantage. Fort Wayne was 0 for 5.

“We just played as a group of individuals tonight. Nobody was on the same page. We didn’t play for each other. And selfish penalties ended up costing us the game,” Boudreau said.

Samuel Harvey stopped 30 of 34 shots for the Komets. For Iowa, Corbin Kaczperski turned away 30 of 32, but his costly turnover set up Anthony Petruzzelli for a short-handed goal in the third period.

Lynden McCallum also scored for Fort Wayne (25-18-6).

The Komets are 2-3-0 against the Heartlanders (22-23-7), who are on a five-game winning streak, a franchise record.

The teams meet again 8 p.m. today at Xtream Arena, where an announced crowd of 2,412 was on hand Friday.

“We did a good job of scouting them and then just weren’t ready to play,” Fort Wayne’s Kellen Jones said. “I didn’t think our legs were there in the first (period) and when that happens, they’re just kind of passing it around us. But still, we’ve got to be ready to go and match their intensity.

“It was a Friday night at home (for them) and we’ve got to be ready to go. It’s not a good thing by our team, especially after playing so well. The last (couple) games I thought we’d got on a really good kind of a roll and we took a step back tonight. We’ve got to take one forward tomorrow.”

Iowa’s Ben Sokay opened the scoring with a shot from between the circles 4:34 into the first period, but Harvey recovered to make a flurry of saves in the ensuing minutes to keep Fort Wayne’s deficit at 1-0.

McCallum tied it at 17:04, after getting to the rebound of his own shot from 45 feet out, but Iowa’s Cole Stallard answered 54 seconds later by sneaking behind the defense and slipping the puck between Harvey’s legs.

The Komets had 10 of the second period’s first 15 shots on goal but needed a big Harvey save on a Kris Bennett breakaway to keep their deficit at 2-1, the way it stayed until the third period.

Only 50 seconds into the third, with Fort Wayne’s Zach Pochiro in the penalty box for roughing, the Heartlanders took a 3-1 lead: Smith scored on a one-timer, after a cross-ice pass from Kaid Oliver, who had just had a shot blocked by Jones.

The Heartlanders got another power play, when Zach Tolkinen was penalized for interference, but a huge gaffe by Kaczperski set up the Komets for a short-handed tally. The Iowa goalie, all the way at the side boards, sent a pass up ice that was intercepted by Petruzzelli and he scored from beyond the blue line at 5:17. Petruzzelli, the Komets’ captain, is on a seven-game point-scoring streak, during which he has four goals and seven points. The Komets have 12 short-handed goals, third most among the ECHL’s 27 teams.

Yet another Fort Wayne penalty, on Willie Corrin for tripping, although the Komets felt the Iowa player had taken a dive, led to Smith scoring for a 4-2 lead at 11:06.

“I thought our start was pretty poor and that was pretty easy to see,” the Komets’ Jones said. “They came out hard and we were just a little out of sorts. No excuses, we just weren’t ready to play in the first. I thought we had a great second period, but just didn’t find the back of the net. And then in the third period, giving up two power-play goals is always tough. That’s the way it goes, but we’ve got to regroup and refocus and get better for tomorrow.”

Notes: There were two fights in the game: Shawn Boudrias vs. Riese Zmolek in the first period, and Corrin vs. Luke Nogard in the second period. … Blake Siebenaler was back in the Fort Wayne lineup for the first time since Jan. 5. He’d missed 21 games while with the higher-level American Hockey League’s Charlotte Checkers, for whom he had one assist in 14 games before being released Thursday. … The Komets played without Connor Jones, Shawn Szydlowski, Oliver Cooper, Gabriel Belley-Pelletier and Matthew Barnaby. … The referee was Rocco Stachowiak. … Despite Siebenaler’s return, Marcus McIvor and Kellen Jones remained the alternate captains.

