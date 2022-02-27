'There's something missing': K's lose fight-filled game 6-2

The Komets and the expansion Iowa Heartlanders have played only six times. But a fledgling rivalry that had been getting more and more heated boiled over Saturday night with seven third-period fights.

From the Komets’ perspective, the damage in the game had already been done.

It was another poor start, a sluggish night for the power play, and the Komets lost 6-2 at Coralville, Iowa, where the Heartlanders’ Josh Koepplinger scored twice and the Komets’ Zach Pochiro had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick – a goal, an assist and a fight.

“I respect them,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said of the Heartlanders, who defeated the Komets 4-2 on Friday night. “They play together like a team. When we play as individuals or are not connected as a group, we don’t give ourselves a chance to win. I respect the way that they play because they had a game plan and they executed it.

“For us, I just thought we didn’t play as a group and that goes back to (Friday) night. We had a bad start tonight and we just started trying to beat them up rather than trying to beat them during the game.”

The teams combined for 186 penalty minutes, including six misconducts (five against the Komets), with referee Rocco Stachowiak making the calls.

The Komets (25-19-6) were 0 for 5 on power plays, putting them at a dismal 0 for 22 with the man-advantage this season against the Heartlanders, who are 4-2-0 against the Komets. The Komets’ power play had been on fire coming into the weekend, then went 0 for 9 at Coralville.

“Everything was trending in the right direction, our team was trending in the right direction. You think you’re taking two steps forward and getting over the hump, then you take three steps back this weekend,” Boudreau said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who need to look at themselves in the mirror. When (Will) Graber’s not scoring, we need somebody else to step up, and we’ve got a lot of guys with doughnuts and bagels. They outplayed us on the special teams, they killed us on the special teams, and we didn’t win enough battles. That’s what happens when you’re not ready to compete for 60 minutes.”

Iowa (23-23-7), which has won six in a row, scored on 2 of 3 power plays, and got two goals in four-on-four action, in front of an announced crowd of 2,654 at Xtream Arena.

The Komets’ starting goaltender, Samuel Harvey, stopped 8 of 12 shots through one period. His replacement, Mario Culina, thwarted 10 of 12. For Iowa, Corbin Kaczperski turned away 29 of 31, one night after he stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 5-2 victory over the Komets.

The Heartlanders needed 12 shots on goal to take a 4-0 lead through the first 18:43 Saturday.

“(Poor starts) have been our Achilles heel,” Boudreau said. “It seems like it has been something you could say has been a trend. We can’t continue to play from behind and spot teams two, three, four goals in the first period. There’s something missing inside that dressing room that causes our guys to come out flat and not ready to play hockey in that first period.”

It took only 1:05 for the Heartlanders to take a 1-0 lead, Zach White scoring after a Ryan Kuffner pass from behind the Fort Wayne net. The Komets didn’t get a shot on goal through 7:10, despite having a 2-minute power play.

Iowa’s Ben Sokay made it 2-0 at 13:08, off the rebound of a shot by Cole Stallard, who had raced around Connor Corcoran to take a shot on Harvey as the teams skated four-on-four.

The Heartlanders took a 3-0 lead on Kaid Oliver’s power-play goal at 17:37, after Kris Bennett’s pass from behind the next set him up near the left goalpost. Bennett made it 4-0 just 1:06 later, finishing off a tic-tac-toe passing play into an open net, as the teams skated four-on-four.

Fort Wayne’s Pochiro scored 2:01 into the second period, redirecting a blue-line shot by Kylor Wall, but a Wall turnover in his own end set up Iowa’s Koepplinger for a goal and 5-1 lead at 14:53. The Komets’ Corcoran answered with a rocketing 50-foot shot at 17:14.

The Komets got a 4-minute power play when Connor Russell high-sticked Graber 4:03 into the third period, but Fort Wayne mustered only one shot on goal during the advantage. After a fight between Pochiro and Jeff Solow, Iowa’s Koepplinger scored a power-play goal off a rebound for a 6-2 lead at 8:25.

In the third period, Lynden McCallum fought Bennett and that set off a flurry of fights the rest of the game, including one in which Tyler Busch fought Riese Zmolek, after the latter had punched Graber in the back of the head while he was on the ice.

The Komets next play 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum, against the Tulsa Oilers.

Notes: The Komets scratched Shawn Szydlowski, Connor Jones, Darien Kielb, Matthew Barnaby and Gabriel Belley-Pelletier. … Sokay is on a five-game goal-scoring streak.

