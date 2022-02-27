Komets' Corrin alleges Nogard spat in mouth

The ECHL is going to have to review much of the Komets' 6-2 loss to the Iowa Heartlanders on Saturday night for supplementary discipline, but perhaps the biggest thing will be an allegation that the Heartlanders' Luke Nogard spat in Willie Corrin's mouth to precipitate one of the many third-period fights in Coralville, Iowa.

"We were talking at the blue line face to face and he just hocked a loogie right in my mouth. That's why it all started," Corrin said via text message.

Corrin was especially displeased given the pandemic and that he has two young kids at home.

Nogard and Corrin both got major penalties for fighting an misconducts for being in a secondary altercation.

