Graham's stint coaching in USHL complete

Former Komets coach Gary Graham’s tenure as coach of the Omaha Lancers is complete, the junior team announcing that Rob Rassey has taken over as coach and general manager. He had previously been serving as GM.

"Rob has already proven to be a valuable asset and we are seeking to utilize another set of his capabilities," Mike Picozzi, majority owner of the Omaha Lancers, said in a news release. “With Rob stepping in, we have completed another step in the process of restructuring the hockey department. I would also like to thank Gary Graham for the job he did as interim head coach.”

Graham, a native of Fort Wayne, was hired as an interim coach in November after Omaha players had refused to play in the wake of a tumultuous week of budget cuts, the firing of coach Chadd Cassidy and the resignation of other staff.

Graham was 14-10-4 and the Lancers were 22-14-6 in the United States Hockey League.

“Mike has moved swiftly to position the Lancers for a bright future,” Omaha minority owner Koots DiCesare said. “Rassey is a rare gem that will keep appreciating. At the same time, a great deal of credit has to go to Gary Graham for catalyzing the Lancer hockey team during a period of very unusual circumstances. We appreciate his time and commitment to Lancer hockey.”

