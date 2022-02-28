No discipline from Saturday's game between K's, Heartlanders

The ECHL did not level any supplementary discipline from the Komets’ 6-2 loss to the Iowa Heartlanders on Saturday in Coralville, Iowa, where the teams engaged in seven third-period fights and combined for 168 penalty minutes. An email from the ECHL said neither team asked for a review of actions from the game. As for Fort Wayne’s Willie Corrin’s allegation that Luke Nogard spat in his mouth, precipitating a fight, the ECHL said it could find no video footage to corroborate it.

jcohn@jg.net