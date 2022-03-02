Corcoran's hat trick leads K's to OT victory

Connor Corcoran had a hat trick leading the Komets to a 4-3 overtime victory over the Tulsa Oilers tonight at Memorial Coliseum.

Corcoran swiveled and fired from the bottom of the right circle to win it, after he’d forced overtime with just 17 seconds left in the third period.

Drake Rymsha, a forward, returned to the Komets on Wednesday from Hershey of the higher-level American Hockey League, where he totaled seven assists in 32 games. In the five Fort Wayne games before his call-up Nov. 9, Rymsha had one goal and four points.

Jiri Patera, who returned Tuesday from Henderson of the AHL, stopped 24 of 27 shots. Tulsa’s Daniel Mannella thwarted 22 of 26.

The Oilers tallied 10 of the game’s first 13 shots, including a goal at the end of a 2-on-2 rush by Dylan Sadowy at 9:02 for a 1-0 lead. There was a first-period fight between Fort Wayne’s Oliver Cooper and Tulsa’s Mike McKee.

The Komets’ Blake Siebenaler tied it by wristing in a shot from the right circle 7:18 into the second period. Tulsa’s Alex Kromm regained the lead at 13:02, getting to the rebound of a shot that clanked off the post and then Patera’s back, but Fort Wayne’s Corcoran answered just 14 seconds later with a tough-angle shot from the right corner that bounced off Mannella and crept just inside the near goalpost.

Again, Tulsa took a one-goal lead, Maxim Golod’s shot from the top of the left circle taking Patera by surprise 6:59 into the third period.

The Komets were 1 for 2 and the Oilers 0 for 1 on power plays.

Notes: The referee was John Lindner. … The Komets played without Shawn Szydlowski, Tyler Busch, Matthew Barnaby, Keaton Jameson, Kylor Wall and Mario Culina. … Fort Wayne-native Jackson Leef was in the Tulsa lineup. Leef was part of the Komets’ 2021 Kelly Cup championship team. He’s been with four teams this season, traded from Allen to Greenville to Cincinnati to Tulsa.

