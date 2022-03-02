'It was unbelievable': Corcoran's hat trick paces Komets' comeback win

Connor Corcoran has one of the most impressive shots in the ECHL. And that was certainly on display Wednesday night, when the defenseman had a hat trick to propel the Komets to a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Tulsa Oilers in front of 5,161 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

Corcoran forced overtime with only 17 seconds remaining in the third period, accepting a Will Graber pass and sending a shot rocketing from the left circle into the top of the net. It came during a power play – Tulsa’s Alex Kromm had been penalized for tripping – on a night referee John Lindner awarded only three man-advantages.

In overtime, Corcoran and Graber fought off three Tulsa players in the corner and Graber slipped a pass out to Corcoran, who swiveled, shot from the bottom of the right circle and sent the puck between the legs of netminder Daniel Mannella.

“Honestly, I thought the puck was going to come out pretty quickly and I’d be on a little breakaway, but it kind of died with all the snow in the corner there,” Corcoran said. “So I just had to scoop it, throw it on net and change, and I was pretty lucky that it slipped in the 5-hole there.”

Corcoran was the first Komets defenseman with three goals in a game since Frankie DeAngelis on Feb. 24, 2012, in the Central Hockey League. Corcoran hadn’t accomplished the feat since youth hockey.

“It was unbelievable, especially having the whole group of guys come down to the corner in the end to (congratulate me). It was just an unbelievable feeling,” said Corcoran, who has 15 goals and 31 points in 35 games for the Komets.

The Komets were coming off two of their worst games of the season – 4-2 and 6-2 to the Iowa Heartlanders on the road – and desperately needed a victory after falling to fourth place in the Central Division.

“That shot of Corcoran’s can be the difference between going on a three-game losing streak and maybe starting a winning streak of our own. There’s a big sense of relief,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “I thought we played well enough to win. We didn’t get some bounces, but we had some Grade-A chances. We stuck with it for (more than) 60 minutes and good things happen to teams that play the same way all the way to the end.”

Drake Rymsha, a forward, returned to the Komets on Wednesday from Hershey of the higher-level American Hockey League, where he'd totaled seven assists in 32 games since his Nov. 9 call-up. In six games with Fort Wayne, he has one goal and four points, though he was scoreless against the Oilers.

Jiri Patera, who returned Tuesday from Henderson of the AHL, stopped 24 of 27 shots for Fort Wayne (26-19-6), allowing goals to Dylan Sadowy, Kromm and Maxim Golod – each for one-goal Oilers leads.

For Tulsa (25-24-3), Mannella stopped 22 of 26 shots, allowing a goal to Blake Siebenaler.

Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 2 power plays. Tulsa was 0 for 1.

The Oilers tallied 10 of the game’s first 13 shots, including a goal at the end of a 2-on-2 rush by Sadowy at 9:02 for a 1-0 Tulsa lead. There was a first-period fight between Fort Wayne’s Oliver Cooper and Tulsa’s Mike McKee.

Siebenaler tied it by wristing in a shot from the right circle 7:18 into the second period. Tulsa’s Kromm regained the lead at 13:02, getting to the rebound of a shot that clanked off the post and then Patera’s back, but Corcoran answered just 14 seconds later with a tough-angle shot from the right corner that bounced off Mannella and crept just inside the near goalpost.

Again, Tulsa took a one-goal lead, Golod’s shot from the top of the left circle taking Patera by surprise 6:59 into the third period. The late Kromm penalty changed everything, though.

“The thing we talked about after the Iowa weekend was committing to a game plan and playing as a team, making sure we’re positive and reinforcing one another and playing for one another as a team,” Boudreau said. “We’ve proven that when we do buy in – and you can go back and I’m always referencing clichés that we continue to talk about – to the team game plan, we have success. And when we play as individuals, that’s when the negativity sets in.

“I thought (tonight) was a great step forward together. … We had two great days of practice and I thought we took a step forward in the way that we played. And obviously with Corcoran shooting the puck, anytime he puts it on net then he gives himself a chance to score.”

Corcoran added: “Obviously, this (victory) was huge. We had a couple of team meetings this week. We were upset about how last weekend went and I thought this was a good bounce-back for us. We’ve just got to keep it going for the rest of the week.”

Notes: The Komets played without Shawn Szydlowski, Tyler Busch, Matthew Barnaby, Keaton Jameson, Kylor Wall and Mario Culina. … Fort Wayne-native Jackson Leef was in the Tulsa lineup. Leef was part of the Komets’ 2021 Kelly Cup championship team. He’s been with four teams this season, traded from Allen to Greenville to Cincinnati to Tulsa.

