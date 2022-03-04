Komets get hot start, crush Walleye 8-3

There may not be much time left for the Komets to catch the Toledo Walleye in the Central Division race. But with an 8-3 victory tonight, a clear message was sent: defending-champion Fort Wayne isn’t going away easily.

Shawn Boudrias, who hadn’t tallied a point in his previous five games, had two goals. Drake Rymsha had another two to lead the Komets past the league-leading Walleye in Toledo, Ohio.

Fort Wayne (27-19-6, .577 winning percentage), which is in fourth place in the division, has 20 games left in the regular season to make up ground on the Walleye (34-13-3, .710) and its 22 remaining games.

Toledo came in as the ECHL’s best team in the first period, outscoring opponents 58-37, and the Komets were among the league’s worst, getting outscored 61-51. That script was flipped, as the Komets went into the first intermission with a 3-1 lead, and Fort Wayne’s victory improved it to 4-2-0 since a 6-3 loss to the Walleye on Feb. 18 at Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets are 4-4-2 against the Walleye and the teams meet three more times in the regular season, starting April 1 at Toledo.

Toledo’s starting goaltender, Billy Christopoulos, stopped 16 of 22 shots. In the third period, Kaden Fulcher stopped 9 of 11 for the Walleye, which had a crowd of 7,877 on hand at the Huntington Center, where the ice was colored pink for “Pink in the Rink Night” to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Fort Wayne’s Samuel Harvey thwarted 29 of 32 shots. Goalie Jiri Patera, who had been back from the higher-level American Hockey League for one game, returned to the Henderson Silver Knights before the trip to Toledo.

Fort Wayne scored on 2 of 4 power plays Friday. Toledo was 2 for 3, getting two Brandon Hawkins power-play goals and a John Albert short-handed tally.

Captain Anthony Petruzzelli made it 1-0 with a power-play goal 8:06 into the first period, on a high shot from just outside the goal crease, after Will Graber had intercepted a Walleye clearing attempt at the blue line. It was Petruzzelli’s 20th goal of the season, in his 52nd game, and his previous single-season high was 19 goals in 51 games last season.

The Komets had the game’s first eight shots on goal, not allowing one to Toledo until 9:41, but the Walleye got a power-play goal into an open net from Hawkins at 14:12 after Fort Wayne’s Blake Siebenaler failed to clear the puck from his own zone.

Boudrias regained the lead for Fort Wayne with a shot from the slot at 18:06, after Kellen Jones fished the puck out of the corner to send him a pass, and the Komets went up 3-1 just 36 seconds and two shots later when a Willie Corrin blue-line shot caromed off Jones and then the skate of Matt Alvaro before going in.

Boudrias struck again with a power-play goal from 18 feet out, after a scramble for a loose puck in front of Christopoulos, but Hawkins answered with a power-play goal on a one-timer from the left circle at 6:50.

Rymsha gave the Komets a 5-2 lead after Petruzzelli set him up alone in front of the net at 9:39. Oliver Cooper made it 6-2 with a 30-foot shot at 17:57, shortly after Siebenaler blocked a Brandon Schultz shot that had seemed destined to reach an open net.

Corrin made it 7-2 by slithering his way through three defenders and shooting high on Fulcher 6:27 into the third period, though the Walleye’s Albert answered with a short-handed goal. Rymsha made it 8-3 off the rebound off a Zach Pochiro shot.

Notes: The referee was Nolan Bloyer. … The Komets played without Shawn Szydlowski, Matthew Barnaby, Tyler Busch, Keaton Jameson and Darien Kielb.

