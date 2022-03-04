Top to bottom, K's impress in 8-3 victory over Walleye

The Komets’ Shawn Boudrias, who had gone five games without a single point, scored twice Friday night. Drake Rymsha, impacting things all over the ice, had two goals and an assist. Willie Corrin netted one of the prettiest goals of the season, slithering his way through three defenders before going top-shelf with a third-period shot. Samuel Harvey stopped 28 of 31 shots.

And so on …

An 8-3 victory over the league-leading Toledo Walleye, in Toledo, Ohio, was chock full of impressiveness for the defending-champion Komets, who needed to send a statement to their archrival that Fort Wayne is still very much a factor this season.

“You can look up and down the lineup and you don’t look at anyone in particular and say, ‘He was the reason we won the game.’ Everybody had contributions one way or the other – offensively, defensively, in the net. I thought it was a complete and total team effort,” said Komets coach Ben Boudreau, whose team had lost its previous four meetings with the Walleye.

The Komets (27-19-6, .577 winning percentage), who are in fourth place in the Central Division, have only 20 games remaining to make up ground on the Walleye (34-13-3, .710). But the Komets improved to 4-4-2 in the season series.

“It’s pretty fun winning versus a big team like Toledo,” Boudrias said. “Just playing against a team like that, all of the rivalry that I’ve heard of, it’s a different game and just winning against them gives you a really good feeling.”

Fort Wayne has gone 4-2-0 since a 6-3 loss to the Walleye on Feb. 18 at Memorial Coliseum, where the Komets host a pivotal game 7:30 p.m. Saturday against third-place Cincinnati (28-20-3, .578).

“The result (Friday) is fantastic, but I think I’m feeling great as a coach because of the way we achieved that result,” said Boudreau, whose Komets led 3-1 at the first intermission.

Toledo came in as the ECHL’s best team in the first periods, outscoring opponents 58-37, and the Komets were among the league’s worst, getting outscored 61-51.

“Something we’d talked about was figuring it out on the road and being ready to start,” Boudreau said. “That was something we paid a lot of attention to this past week in practice, and I thought we had the commitment from the group to dive in and work on those details.”

Toledo’s starting goaltender, Billy Christopoulos, stopped 16 of 22 shots. In the third period, Kaden Fulcher stopped 9 of 11 for the Walleye, which had a crowd of 7,877 on hand at the Huntington Center, where the ice was colored pink for “Pink in the Rink Night” to raise awareness about breast cancer.

“We’re trying to go forward, so just having a good first period, that brings us momentum,” Boudrias said. “We want to make ourselves ready for the start of the game. Like you could see today, we were ready and we just kept going and going, and we just took advantage.”

The Komets also got goals from Anthony Petruzzelli, Matt Alvaro and Oliver Cooper.

Fort Wayne scored on 2 of 4 power plays. Toledo was 2 for 3, getting two Brandon Hawkins goals and a John Albert short-handed tally. Hawkins has five goals and 12 points in seven games this season against his former team.

Petruzzelli made it 1-0 with a power-play goal 8:06 into the first period, on a high shot from just outside the goal crease, after Will Graber had intercepted a Walleye clearing attempt at the blue line. It was Petruzzelli’s 20th goal of the season, in his 52nd game, and his previous single-season high was 19 goals in 51 games last season.

The Komets had the game’s first eight shots on goal, not allowing one to Toledo until 9:41, but the Walleye got a power-play goal into an open net from Hawkins at 14:12 after Fort Wayne’s Blake Siebenaler failed to clear the puck from his own zone.

Boudrias regained the lead for Fort Wayne with a shot from the slot at 18:06, after Kellen Jones fished the puck out of the corner to send him a pass, and the Komets went up 3-1 just 36 seconds and two shots later when a Corrin blue-line shot caromed off Jones and then the skate of Alvaro before going in.

Boudrias struck again with a power-play goal from 18 feet out, after a scramble for a loose puck in front of Christopoulos, but Hawkins answered with a power-play goal on a one-timer from the left circle 6:50 into the second period.

Rymsha gave the Komets a 5-2 lead after Petruzzelli set him up alone in front of the net at 9:39. Cooper made it 6-2 with a 30-foot shot at 17:57, shortly after Siebenaler blocked a Brandon Schultz shot that had seemed destined to reach an open net.

Corrin made it 7-2 by slithering his way through three defenders and shooting high on Fulcher 6:27 into the third period. After Albert’s goal, Rymsha scored off the rebound of a Zach Pochiro shot at 16:59.

Feeling as if they have some momentum, the Komets want to get another solid start against Cincinnati, which was idle Friday. The top four teams in the division will qualify for the playoffs, but all seven teams remain in contention.

“We’ve got to do the same things we’ve been doing the last two games,” said Boudrias, whose Komets defeated Tulsa 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday at the Coliseum. “That’s the only thing I can say – just keep going, keep being positive, and keep doing what we’re doing and play as a team.”

Notes: The referee was Nolan Bloyer. … The Komets played without Shawn Szydlowski, Matthew Barnaby, Tyler Busch, Keaton Jameson and Darien Kielb. … Goalie Jiri Patera was called back to Henderson of the American Hockey League before the game.

