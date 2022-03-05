Komets defeat Cyclones, retake 3rd place in Central

It’s easy to see why the Komets were missing Drake Rymsha so much for the 113 days he was up in the American Hockey League. In three games since returning from the Hershey Bears, Rymsha has totaled four goals and six points, influenced special teams, been a bear on faceoffs and led the Komets to a 3-0-0 record to get them back into third place in the Central Division.

That includes two goals and an assist in a 5-3 victory Saturday night over the Cincinnati Cyclones at Memorial Coliseum, though defenseman Willie Corrin deserves credit for setting up both of Rymsha’s tallies.

Oliver Cooper had a pair of goals, including a short-handed empty-netter to seal the victory.

The Komets (28-19-6, .585 winning percentage) are 6-2-1 against the fourth-place Cyclones (28-21-3, .567) this season.

Rymsha played 32 games with Hershey, totaling seven assists, and he’s got five goals and 10 points in eight games with Fort Wayne. Rymsha also played for the Komets in 2019-20 and skated one NHL game with the Los Angeles Kings last season.

Fort Wayne’s goaltender, Samuel Harvey, stopped 28 of 31 shots. Former Komets goalie Michael Houser stopped 33 of 37 for the Cyclones.

The only goal of the first period came from Rymsha, who was stationed just outside the goal crease to sweep in the rebound of a Willie Corrin attempt at 18:54, and the Komets outshot the Cyclones 16-5 in the frame. Cincinnati had a 1:28-long 5-on-3 power play in the period and mustered only one shot on goal.

Rymsha was all alone in front of the Cincinnati net to make it a 2-0 lead 6:16 into the second period, thanks to a no-look Corrin pass, as the teams skated 4-on-4. There was a fight late in the period between Fort Wayne’s Shawn Boudrias and Cincinnati’s Jack Van Boekel, in the aftermath of Van Boekel driving Anthony Petruzzelli hard into the boards.

Fort Wayne was 1 for 4 on power plays. Cincinnati was 1 for 6, getting a Justin Vaive goal – he redirected a blue-line shot – to cut the Komets’ lead to 2-1 at 8:47 into the third period. Just 1:04 later, Cincinnati’s Brandon Yeamons tied it on a shot from between the circles, after Fort Wayne’s Connor Jones coughed up the puck at his own blue line.

The Komets regained their lead at 13:45 with an Oliver Cooper goal into an open net, after Kellen Jones patiently skated out of the opposite corner and sent him a crossing pass. Connor Corcoran netted a power-play goal with a slapshot from the left circle at 17:35, making it 4-2 Komets, and that incited a melee.

The Cyclones’ Logan Coomes scored off a rebound at 19:12 to cut his team’s deficit to one goal.

Notes: The Komets presented a check for $12,832 to Healthier Moms and Babies, whose goal is to improve the outcome of pregnancies in Allen County by offering health education and case-management services to low-income, high-risk pregnant women and their families. The money was proceeds from the Martin Luther King Jr. Night at the Coliseum on Jan. 14. The Komets were the first hockey team to ever wear MLK tribute jerseys and they were auctioned off. … The referee was Nolan Bloyer. … The Komets played without Shawn Szydlowski (hip), Tyler Busch, Matthew Barnaby (ankle), Keaton Jameson and Kylor Wall. … The Komets are off until Wednesday when they face the Iowa Heartlanders in Coralville, Iowa, where the Komets dropped a pair of games Feb. 25 and 26.

