Rymsha rolling, and so are Komets, with another big night

The Komets missed Drake Rymsha greatly during the 113 days he was up in the American Hockey League.

It’s certainly easy to see why.

Rymsha, a 23-year-old forward, has four goals and seven points in three games since returning from the Hershey Bears, winning faceoffs, influencing special teams, and leading the defending-champion Komets to an undefeated record that has them back in third place in the Central Division.

“He’s been a difference maker and you can see how we’re playing with him in the lineup,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said after Rymsha had two goals and four points in a 5-3 victory Saturday over the Cincinnati Cyclones in front of 8,291 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

Oliver Cooper also scored twice in the third period, after the Cyclones had rallied to tie it at 2, capping the victory with a short-handed, empty-net goal.

Fort Wayne’s goaltender, Samuel Harvey, stopped 28 of 31 shots, one night after he had the same statistics in an 8-3 victory over the league-leading Toledo Walleye in Toledo, Ohio. Former Komets goalie Michael Houser stopped 33 of 37 for the Cyclones.

Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 4 power plays, getting a Connor Corcoran goal for a 4-2 lead, and Cincinnati was 1 for 6.

“I liked our energy,” Rymsha said. “I think we carried over what we did in Toledo. I think we’ve got to fix up the finish a little bit, but at the end of the day we got the win and that’s all that matters at this time of year.”

The Komets (28-19-6, .585 winning percentage) are 6-2-1 this season against the Cyclones, (28-21-3, .567), who they leapfrogged in the divisional race.

Rymsha played 32 games with Hershey, totaling seven assists.

“It was awesome,” he said. “I loved it there. I still love it there. It’s a lot like Fort Wayne, a small town and they just love their hockey there. It’s a historic franchise, just like this one here, so nothing but great things to say about Hershey.”

In eight games this season with Fort Wayne, Rymsha has five goals and 11 points.

“He’s got the swagger and confidence of a six-year veteran and for him to find his game, it’s making other players better,” Boudreau said. "For him coming back, and starting with possession of the puck, … he’s winning faceoffs and there’s his grittiness.”

Rymsha, who is in his fourth pro season, also played for the Komets in 2019-20 and skated one NHL game with the Los Angeles Kings last season.

“I feel good here. I’ve been put in positions to have success” Rymsha said. “My linemates (Cooper and Shawn Boudrias) have been doing a good job of getting me the puck, and I just have to put it in the net. So it’s been good.”

The only goal of the first period came from Rymsha, who was stationed just outside the goal crease to sweep in the rebound of a Willie Corrin attempt at 18:54. Cincinnati had a 1:28-long 5-on-3 power play in the period and mustered only one shot on goal.

Rymsha was all alone in front of the Cincinnati net to make it a 2-0 lead 6:16 into the second period, thanks to a no-look Corrin pass, as the teams skated 4-on-4. There was a fight late in the period between Boudrias and Cincinnati’s Jack Van Boekel, in the aftermath of Van Boekel driving Anthony Petruzzelli hard into the boards.

Cincinnati got a Justin Vaive power-play goal – he redirected a blue-line shot – to cut the Komets’ lead to 2-1 at 8:47 of the third period. Just 1:04 later, Cincinnati’s Brandon Yeamons tied it on a shot from between the circles, after Fort Wayne’s Connor Jones coughed up the puck at his own blue line.

But the Komets didn’t let down.

“We’ve got a pretty veteran group. We’ve got a room full of champions and older guys, so we know what to do in those situations. There’s no panic in our dressing room, we just keep playing our game,” Rymsha said.

The Komets regained their lead at 13:45 with a Cooper goal into an open net, after Kellen Jones patiently skated out of the opposite corner and sent him a crossing pass.

Corcoran netted a power-play goal with a slapshot from the left circle at 17:35, making it 4-2 Komets, and that incited a melee that resulted in 35 penalty minutes, including a game misconduct for Fort Wayne’s Zach Pochiro as an aggressor.

The Cyclones’ Logan Coomes scored off a rebound at 19:12 to cut his team’s deficit to one goal, but Cooper answered with the empty-netter despite Cincinnati being on a power play from the earlier fracas.

Notes: The Komets presented a check for $12,832 to Healthier Moms and Babies, whose goal is to improve the outcome of pregnancies in Allen County by offering health education and case-management services to low-income, high-risk pregnant women and their families. The money was proceeds from the Martin Luther King Jr. Night at the Coliseum on Jan. 14. The Komets were the first hockey team to ever wear MLK tribute jerseys and they were auctioned off. … The referee was Nolan Bloyer. … The Komets played without Shawn Szydlowski (hip), Tyler Busch, Matthew Barnaby (ankle), Keaton Jameson and Kylor Wall. … The Komets are off until Wednesday when they face the Iowa Heartlanders in Coralville, Iowa, where the Komets dropped a pair of games Feb. 25 and 26.

