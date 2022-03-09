K's impress with 6-0 victory over Heartlanders

It started with an expected fight between Willie Corrin and Luke Nogard, featured a wacky Anthony Petruzzelli goal and turned into one of the Komets’ most impressive performances of the season.

The Komets defeated the Iowa Heartlanders 6-0, aided by Fort Wayne’s first power-play goal of the season series – by Connor Corcoran, who added an even-strength tally in the third period – in front of an announced crowd of 1,211 at Xtream arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Wednesday night.

The Komets’ Samuel Harvey stopped 34 shots for his second shutout of the season. Iowa’s Dereck Baribeau thwarted 38 of 44 shots.

The defending-champion Komets (29-19-6) have won four in a row. The Heartlanders (24-24-7) saw their winning streak end at seven games, the third longest in the league this season.

Fort Wayne is 3-4-0 against the expansion Heartlanders and they meet again 8 p.m. Friday at Xtream Arena.

