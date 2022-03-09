'Statement game': Komets crush Heartlanders 6-0

The Komets’ game Wednesday night began with the expected fight between Willie Corrin and Luke Nogard, featured a wacky Drake Rymsha goal and evolved into one of the most impressive performances of the season.

The Komets defeated the Iowa Heartlanders 6-0, aided by Fort Wayne’s first power-play goal in seven games against Iowa. It was scored in the second period by Connor Corcoran, who added an even-strength tally in the third period, in front of an announced crowd of 1,211 at Xtream arena in Coralville, Iowa.

“Honestly, I thought tonight we were just so well connected as a team. We played together as a team and I thought we really clicked tonight,” said Corcoran, who has seven goals in his last five games.

Rymsha also scored twice, giving the ECHL’s reigning Player of the Week six goals and 10 points in the last three games.

Fort Wayne goaltender Samuel Harvey thwarted 34 shots for his second shutout of the season, and the team’s fifth, while Iowa’s Dereck Baribeau stopped 38 of 44 shots.

The defending-champion Komets (29-19-6) have won four in a row. The Heartlanders (24-24-7) saw their winning streak end at seven games, the third longest in the league this season. Fort Wayne is 3-4-0 against the Heartlanders, an expansion team.

They meet again 8 p.m. Friday at Xtream Arena.

“I’m really pleased,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “I thought our guys bought into details and executed a perfect game plan. At the end of the day, you’re happy with the score. But more than anything, I thought it was a statement game from us.”

Asked to elaborate, Boudreau said: “They had won seven games in a row and you’d seen that they’d beaten some of the top teams in the league in that stretch. For us, we were riding a three-game heater and it was two real hot teams going into it and supposed to be a really good battle. I thought we really put the pedal down and showed who was the better team tonight.

“And the last time we were here, (the Heartlanders) loved jeering us off the ice and chirping in the hallways, and they gave it to us. We’ve got long memories. They really enjoyed giving it to us there in their home barn. And we really enjoyed giving it back to them tonight.”

In that previous meeting Feb. 26, a 6-2 Heartlanders victory that capped a two-game sweep in Coralville, there were seven fights, including one between Fort Wayne’s Corrin and Iowa’s Nogard. After that game, Corrin alleged his bout was incited by Nogard spitting in his mouth. The ECHL, unable to find evidence to support it, didn’t level supplementary discipline. But it was clear that some scores needed to be settled Wednesday, Corrin and Nogard were in the starting lineups and they fought 21 seconds into the game.

Rymsha benefited from a wild bounce of the puck and redirected Anthony Petruzzelli’s shot from between the circles 11:26 into the first period. Petruzzelli had sent the puck into the offensive zone, and the puck caromed off a seam in the boards to pop back to Petruzzelli for a shot, as the goalie, Baribeau, was caught behind his own net. The goal, which made it 1-0, was almost identical to one scored by the Kalamazoo Wings to beat the Komets 5-4 on Jan. 12 at Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The Komets had chances to build on their lead – Kellen Jones missed the net from point-blank range and Blake Siebenaler was foiled on a 15-foot shot – before Lynden McCallum made it 2-0 by fighting off a hook from Iowa’s Adrien Beraldo and shooting low on Baribeau 7:22 into the second period.

That kind of stick-to-itiveness impressed the Komets’ coach.

“There’s a resiliency about this team, where when they score one, we don’t go on our heels, we get on our toes and we want to find a way to turn the momentum on our side,” Boudreau said, referencing the 4-3 overtime victory over Tulsa on March 2, when the Komets rallied three times from one-goal deficits.

“I thought we played staying on our toes (Wednesday) and we were physical, bought into a game plan, and we didn’t give them anything.”

Harvey came up with a couple of big stops on Nogard, and Baribeau foiled Kellen Jones and Connor Jones on breakaways, to set up Marcus McIvor for a slap-shot goal from 42 feet out for a 3-0 lead at 15:29 of the second period.

Corcoran scored from the left circle for a power-play goal 1:04 later – Fort Wayne had been 0 for 22 on power plays against the Heartlanders this season – and Rymsha, missing a glove, made it 5-0 at 18:44.

“I don’t think we let our foot off the gas pedal once tonight,” Corcoran said. “We kept playing hard against them. Obviously, we remembered what happened last time we were here and I thought we did a really good job coming back tonight.”

The Komets scored on 1 of 2 power plays. The Heartlanders were 0 for 4.

Notes: Win Rood, who spent 47 seasons as an official at Komets games, has died at 83, his family confirmed. He assisted in many capacities throughout the years at Memorial Coliseum – as a goal judge, penalty-box attendant, even as a public-address announcer – and was a fixture in the press box as the head of the off-ice officials. He was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2007 and retired in 2017 from working the Komets' games. Full obituary information wasn’t yet available. … Shawn Szydlowski returned to the Komets’ lineup after missing five games because of a hip injury. He fought Beraldo in the second period. … Oliver Cooper fought Iowa’s Cole Stallard in the third period. ... The teams combined for 50 penalty minutes. … The referee was Tyler Hascall. … The Komets played without Zach Pochiro, who was suspended by the ECHL one game for being an aggressor in a fight Saturday, when the Komets defeated Cincinnati 5-3. … Also out for Fort Wayne were Tyler Busch, Keaton Jameson and Matthew Barnaby (ankle). ... The first goal was initially credited to Siebenaler, then changed to Petruzzelli in the third period and to Rymsha after the game.

