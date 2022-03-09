The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Wednesday, March 09, 2022 5:30 pm

Win Rood, Komets off-ice official for 47 years, dies at 83

JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

Win Rood, who spent 47 seasons as an official at Komets games, has died at 83, his family confirmed. He assisted in many capacities throughout the years at Memorial Coliseum – as a goal judge, penalty-box attendant, even as a public-address announcer – and was a fixture in the press box as the head of the off-ice officials. He was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2007. Full obituary information wasn’t available.

jcohn@jg.net

 

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  