'Desperate' Heartlanders thwart Komets 6-3 in another physical game

Drake Rymsha scored again, giving him seven goals and 11 points in his last four games. Will Graber tallied two assists, keeping him tied for the ECHL’s scoring lead with 61 points, including 14 goals, in just 42 games.

But it wasn’t enough to prolong the Komets’ winning streak.

Kris Bennett had two goals and four points Friday night to lead the expansion Iowa Heartlanders to a 6-3 victory over the Komets, in front of an announced crowd of 2,968 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

Samuel Harvey stopped 31 of 37 shots, but the defending-champion Komets (29-20-6), who are in second place in the Central Division, saw their winning streak end at four games. Sixth-place Iowa’s Corbin Kaczperski turned away 32 of 35 shots and his team improved to 5-3-0 against Fort Wayne this season.

Iowa (25-24-7) scored on 3 of 9 power plays, Fort Wayne was 1 for 6 and the budding rivals combined for 152 penalty minutes, including a late-game melee that drew 90 penalty minutes and saw Fort Wayne’s Anthony Petruzzelli and Zach Tolkinen fight, respectively, Yuki Miura and Riese Zmolek.

“I thought (the Heartlanders) were really good on the power play tonight, obviously, with 50% of their offense coming from the power play,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “They’re ranked (No. 3) in the league and anytime you give a high-octane offense that many opportunities from penalties, deserved or not, they’re going to take advantage. I thought that was a big difference in the game.

The Komets had crushed the Heartlanders 6-0 on Wednesday in Coralville, where Harvey had a 34-save shutout and was backed by two goals apiece from Rymsha and Connor Corcoran, snapping Iowa’s seven-game win streak.

“We knew that they were going to come back and play desperate,” Boudreau said. “They needed to. There’s no choice for them but to get as many points as they can at this point in the season. We needed to match their desperation and I thought they won more battles than us, which ended up being the difference in the long run.”

The Heartlanders got first-period goals from Zach White, on a shot from between the circles during a power play, and Alex Carlson, on a 55-footer through a crowd.

But it was tied at 2 heading into the second intermission because Lynden McCallum scored off the rebound of his own shot, after Graber set him up from behind the Iowa net, and Rymsha, the ECHL’s reigning Player of the Week, netted a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle.

There was then a barrage of penalties on the Komets, though their Kylor Wall getting hit from behind didn’t draw a penalty from referee Cameron Fleming, and Iowa’s Ryan Kuffner scored on a slapshot from the right circle during a 5-on-3 power play for a 3-2 lead 6:15 into the second period. Just before the goal, the Komets had argued unsuccessfully the faceoff shouldn’t have been in their zone because Iowa had iced the puck with a delayed penalty coming on Fort Wayne.

“To be honest, I can’t remember the last time we got the benefit of the doubt (from the referee). … I did think it was a little one-sided, but I’m not going to blame the loss on the referee tonight,” Boudreau said. “… In the long run, we just weren’t good enough tonight. They were better than us.”

The Komets tied it at 3 with a 5-on-3 power play of their own, Shawn Szydlowski burying a shot after a Kellen Jones pass across the slot, but the Heartlanders’ Bennett made it 4-3 at 15:03 following a Fedor Gordeev drop pass.

Bennett made it 5-3 on a shot from the left circle 6:41 into the third period, just after White was leveled by a Graber hit, and Iowa’s Bryce Misley scored off a rebound at 15:56.

The Komets play host to the Cincinnati Cyclones at 5 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.

Notes: The Komets played without Zach Pochiro, Matthew Barnaby (ankle), Tyler Busch and Keaton Jameson. … Allen’s Chad Costello has 61 points, including 24 goals, but he’s played 11 more games than Graber. … Wall got a misconduct for arguing with the referee after the hit on him was uncalled in the second period. … Shawn Boudrias got one, too, in the third period after his goal was waved off because Kellen Jones had played it to him with a high stick, though the Komets felt the puck had hit a face not a stick. … The Komets also felt a Matt Alvaro goal, blown dead for being offside, should have counted. … Misconducts also went to Fort Wayne’s Jones, Petruzzelli, Alvaro and Blake Siebenaler, and Iowa’s Miura and Gordeev, for their actions in the late fracas.

