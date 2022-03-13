Having fun: Rymsha continues torrid pace with 2 goals in Komets' win

The Komets have had 11 different players come down from the American Hockey League at various points this season. They aren't always brimming with confidence, as Drake Rymsha appears to have been in his six games back from the Hershey Bears.

“If you look at the players who have come back from the American Hockey League, it’s been a tale of two things: They’re coming back with a lot of confidence or they’re coming with no confidence at all,” coach Ben Boudreau said after Sunday’s 5-2 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones, in front of 6,436 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

Rymsha had two goals and three points Sunday, giving the ECHL's reigning Player of the Week nine goals and 14 points over his last five games.

“Rimmer was a guy who was playing a lot up in Hershey and they got healthy and signed a few players, and it kind of pushed him out of the lineup, but he’s come down and done it the right way,” said Boudreau, whose Komets (30-20-6, .589 winning percentage) have won five of their last six games.

The Komets, who are 7-2-1 against the Cyclones, now have a smidge of breathing room over Cincinnati (30-23-3, .563) for second place in the Central Division. The Komets also made up some ground on league-leading, division-rival Toledo (37-15-3, .700), which lost 5-3 to Idaho.

The Komets’ next two games are against the Cyclones – Friday and Saturday at Cincinnati – though the Cyclones play host to the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Rymsha scored at the end of a 2-on-1 rush, with the Komets skating short-handed, and on a 40-foot shot after he’d knocked down a clearing attempt by the Cyclones.

“I’d say I came back here with confidence and motivation,” said Rymsha, who has totaled 10 goals and 18 points in 11 Fort Wayne games, along with seven assists in 32 Hershey games, after he'd skated one game for the NHL's Los Angeles Kings last season. “Now, again, I have to thank everyone I’m playing with. And the coaching staff is putting me in positions to have success. That’s made my job really easy.

“I just came down and told myself to have fun playing the game, just play my game and hopefully success will follow. Hockey is a really fun game and I love playing it. It’s been fun to produce and we’re winning, too, so that also helps.”

The Komets also got goals from Kylor Wall, after a Lynden McCallum pass from behind the Cincinnati net; Connor Jones, who redirected a Will Graber shot; and Graber, who scored late into an empty net, giving him 15 goals and an ECHL-leading 63 points.

Fort Wayne goaltender Samuel Harvey stopped 19 of 21 shots, allowing goals to Louie Caporusso and Wyatt Ege. Cincinnati’s Michael Houser stopped 22 of 26 shots.

“I thought we played really good. I thought we played good within our systems,” Harvey said. “I think we improved from (the 6-3 loss to Iowa on Friday) and we didn’t give up much, only 21 shots, and I was happy with that. I was joking with the guys; I don’t mind those 21-shot games. We’re happy with how we played defensively and when it came to scoring chances, we were able to score, and we’re really happy.”

Harvey, who has also been impressive since he returned from San Jose of the AHL on Feb. 4, has been in net for five straight games.

“Since we got a few players back (from call-ups and injuries), I think our lineups been really good and guys have been competing,” Harvey said. “We also know that we have to play good because the playoffs are pretty near (with 16 games remaining in the regular season). So we need to play good, we need to prepare our games, and we need to make sure we make the playoffs. These are huge games. If you take one off, it can really cost you, so we want to make sure we play with everything.”

Notes: The Komets held a moment of silence for Win Rood, on off-ice official for 47 seasons, who died last week at 83. … The referee was Alex Normandin. … The Komets played without Connor Corcoran, Keaton Jameson, Zach Pochiro and Matthew Barnaby. … With Corcoran out, Kellen Jones played defense. … Graber, still listed as a defenseman, played at forward as he has for most of the season. The ECHL is considering changing his positional designation, especially since he’s in contention for MVP, leading scorer, Defenseman of the Year and All-ECHL honors. ... Fort Wayne was 0 for 3 on power plays. Cincinnati was 0 for 4.

