Rymsha scores twice, K's win 5-2

The Komets continued their dominance of the Cincinnati Cyclones with a 5-2 victory today, in front of 6,436 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets are 7-2-1 against the Cyclones this season.

The Komet got goals from Kylor Wall, Connor Jones and Will Graber, and two from Drake Rymsha, who has totaled nine during his five-game goal-scoring streak.

For Fort Wayne, Samuel Harvey stopped 19 of 21 shots in his fifth straight start. Cincinnati’s Michael Houser, a former Fort Wayne and Buffalo Sabres goalie, turned away 22 of 26 shots.

The Komets’ next two games are against the Cyclones – Friday and Saturday at Cincinnati – though the Cyclones play host to the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday.

The first period was scoreless – the Komets outshot the Cyclones 11-7 – and highlighted by Harvey’s stop of Matt McLeod on a breakaway.

The Komets had a multitude of chances to score, Lynden McCallum and Oliver Cooper both hitting goalposts, before Wall made it 1-0 at 3:04 of the second period. The assists went to Cooper, who shoveled the puck down the boards, and McCallum, who set up Wall with a pass from behind the net.

The Komets took a 2-0 lead when Will Graber got to his own rebound and took a shot that caromed off Jones, stationed behind Houser in the goal crease, at 11:49. But it took the Cyclones’ Louis Caporusso only eight seconds to answer off the rebound of a McLeod shot.

Rymsha netted a short-handed goal, at the end of a 2-on-1 rush with Cooper, and the Komets took a 3-1 lead 2:51 into the third period. It was the Komets’ 14th short-handed goal, third most among the ECHL’s 27 teams.

The Cyclones’ Wyatt Ege tucked a shot between Harvey’s legs at 10:17, after a McLeod centering pass, to cut the Komets’ lead to one goal. But Rymsha scored from 40 feet out at 14:25, after he’d knocked down a Cincinnati clearing attempt to set up a pass from Anthony Petruzzelli to Shawn Szydlowski and back to Rymsha for the goal.

Graber added an empty-net goal.

Notes: The Komets held a moment of silence for Win Rood, on off-ice official for 47 seasons, who died last week at 83. … The referee was Alex Normandin. … The Komets played without Connor Corcoran, Keaton Jameson, Zach Pochiro and Matthew Barnaby.

