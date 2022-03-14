Rymsha back to AHL from Komets

Drake Rymsha, who had nine goals and 14 points over the last five Komets games, was called back to the American Hockey League's Hershey Bears on Monday. Rymsha had been back with Fort Wayne for six games, after totaling seven assists in 32 games for Hershey. Rymsha had two goals and three points in Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones at Memorial Coliseum.

