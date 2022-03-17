Komets add defenseman Masonius

Defenseman Joe Masonius has been assigned to the Komets by the higher-level American Hockey League’s Utica Comets.

Masonius, 25, who is on an AHL contract, was scoreless in three Utica games. He’d played 43 ECHL games this season with the Adirondack Thunder, totaling six goals and 26 points.

A sixth-round draft pick of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016, he played for the US Under-17 and Under-18 National Teams from 2013 to 2015, then skated three seasons at the University of Connecticut. The Komets are his sixth ECHL team.

The Komets were without Marcus McIvor, Darien Kielb and Matt Murphy, all in the AHL, and needed a defenseman.

jcohn@jg.net