K's continue mastery of Cyclones amid 'playoff atmosphere'

Connor Corcoran and Oliver Cooper each scored twice as the Komets continued their mastery of the Cincinnati Cyclones with a 6-4 victory Friday night, in front of 4,377 fans at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“I thought it was a playoff-atmosphere game, first and foremost, which is a whole different feeling. The refs let us play and it was a very chippy game, where two teams … started really getting into it,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said.

“For us, I thought it was a really good test as a warm-up, as far as what the playoff atmosphere is going to feel like. There were a lot of people in the building and a lot that both teams were playing for.”

With 15 games remaining in the regular season, the Komets (31-21-6) have positioned themselves to take at least second place in the Central Division, with a seven-point lead on third-place Wheeling. That’s thanks, in no small part, to success against the Cyclones: Fort Wayne is 8-2-1 in the season series with fourth-place Cincinnati (30-25-3), with the teams meeting one more time at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Ohio.

Corcoran, a defenseman, returned from a one-game absence with an illness, and has nine goals in his last seven games.

Will Graber, a forward (more on that later), had a goal and two points, giving him two goals and 12 points during his seven-game point-scoring streak. He remains tied for the ECHL’s scoring lead with Allen’s Chad Costello at 65 points apiece.

Samuel Harvey, who manned the Fort Wayne net for a sixth straight game, stopped 31 of 35 shots. Michael Houser, a former Fort Wayne and NHL goalie, turned away 31 of 36 for Cincinnati.

The Komets’ previous game had been a 5-2 victory at Memorial Coliseum over the Cyclones on Sunday, after which Drake Rymsha, who had been the hottest offensive player in the ECHL, and Marcus McIvor were called up to the American Hockey League by Hershey and Ontario, respectively.

“We’ve had call-ups to 12 different American Hockey League organizations this (season), so at this point it’s almost something we’re getting used to – the next-man-up mentality,” Boudreau said.

The Komets took a 2-0 lead Friday on goals, 45 seconds apart, by Corcoran (power play) and Cooper, who had an Anthony Petruzzelli shot carom off his skate and past Houser 14:45 into the first period.

“Just approaching the game, we knew that we had to be at our best,” Boudreau said. “The one thing that’s haunted us has been our starts. Ownership put us in position to have success, letting us come (down Thursday) and get a good night’s sleep here in Cincinnati. I really thought our first period was indicative of how the game went.”

In the second period, the Cyclones got goals from Matt McLeod (power play) and Jesse Schultz, 1:02 apart, to tie it at 2. The Komets regained the lead when Shawn Boudrias scored off a rebound at 2:14, but Cincinnati’s Dominic Franco tied it again on a 20-foot shot at 5:58.

Graber made it 4-3 Fort Wayne at 10:41, off the rebound of a shot by Lynden McCallum, who was set up for it by Connor Jones’ centering pass with one hand on his stick as he fell to the ice.

Graber stole the puck behind the Cincinnati net to set up Corcoran for a goal and a 5-3 lead at 14:05, though Franco answered at 15:27.

“We expected a good response from a good hockey club (the Cyclones) and they gave us one in the second period. It was a back-and-forth affair, but I thought we were resilient,” Boudreau said.

Cooper added an empty-net goal in the third period.

“It was a complete and total team effort,” Boudreau said, lauding players such as Matt Alvaro and newcomer Joe Masonius. “That’s what it’s going to take in the playoffs, not any one individual.”

Notes: The ECHL has changed Graber’s positional designation from defenseman to forward, where he’s played most of the season. As he was a frontrunner for Defenseman of the Year, MVP and All-League honors, the change is significant. … The Komets played without Shawn Szydlowski, Keaton Jameson and Matthew Barnaby (ankle). … Masonius, a defenseman assigned Thursday by Utica of the AHL, was plus-1 in his Komets debut. … The referee was Sam Heidemann.

