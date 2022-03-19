Komets 'happy and positive' despite OT loss to Cyclones

The Komets salvaged a point in the standings, riding special-teams excellence, but they lost 4-3 in overtime to the Cincinnati Cyclones in front of 8,213 fans at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Saturday night.

Still, with a 6-1-1 record in their last eight games, and five of a possible six points in their last three games (all against Cincinnati), the Komets feel they’re headed in the right direction as the playoffs near.

“We’re all on the same page and I think you’ve got to look at the consistency we’ve had,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said, noting that there haven’t been quite as many call-ups or injuries lately, though Fort Wayne lost Drake Rymsha and Marcus McIvor to the American Hockey League last week.

“With guys in and out, guys playing with new players and trying to figure each other out, at the end the end of the day (that’s difficult). When you put lineups together back to back to back (nights), guys start getting familiarity with each other. They develop camaraderie and it shows out on the ice. That’s a big thing and it’s a big message: when you’re positive, you boost each other up and you want to play for each other, rather than be negative and bring each other down.

"We’re lucky enough to have won a championship (last year) and have gone through it, and you find those little things that work. For us, we’re in a groove right now and we want to keep it going.”

Cincinnati’s Lincoln Griffin netted the winning goal from the left circle, 2:10 into the 3-on-3 overtime, after the Cyclones had a barrage of scoring opportunities. The goal came shortly after Fort Wayne’s Connor Jones was hauled down behind the Cincinnati net, following a scoring opportunity, but referee John Lindner didn’t assess a penalty for it.

Fort Wayne scored on 2 of 3 power plays, though it failed to find the net after Cincinnati's Justin Bean was penalized for slashing 17:28 into the third period.

Cincinnati was 0 for 3 on power plays, allowing a short-handed goal to Anthony Petruzzelli.

The Komets (31-20-7), who are in second place in the Central Division, finished the regular-season series against the fourth-place Cyclones (31-26-3) with an 8-2-2 record, including a 6-4 Fort Wayne victory on Friday in Ohio. The Komets are 10 points back of Toledo, which they meet three more times.

Samuel Harvey stopped 27 of 31 shots in his seventh straight start for Fort Wayne. Cincinnati’s Sean Bonar, a former Fort Wayne goalie, stopped 44 of 47 shots.

“It was a good battle. I really like their team. Sean Bonar played his first game (since Feb. 27) and I thought he stood on his head tonight and shut it down; the only offense we got was on special teams,” Boudreau said. “When you get to overtime, one bounce here or there and it can go either way. For us, taking three out of four points (this weekend) is a big accomplishment at this time of the season. We’re a happy and positive group coming home for some rest.”

The Komets fell behind 2-0 when Zack Andrusiak and Max Balinson scored off consecutive shots in the opening period, the first goal coming off a rebound and the second on a shot from the left circle as Harvey was screened.

But the Komets tied it by the first intermission: Kellen Jones scored a power-play goal off a rebound, with a backhand shot, and Petruzzelli netted his short-handed goal at the end of a breakaway rush.

In the second period, Cincinnati’s Dajon Mingo redirected a Louis Caporusso shot for a 3-2 lead, but Fort Wayne’s Zach Pochiro answered during a power play with a rocketing 45-foot shot.

The Komets thought they’d finally taken a lead 12:35 into the third period, when Matt Alvaro pushed the puck through a crowd and it caromed off Bonar’s stick, which he’d lost control of, and crept into the net. But a quick whistle cost Fort Wayne the goal.

The Komets face the Iowa Heartlanders on Wednesday in Coralville, Iowa.

jcohn@jg.net