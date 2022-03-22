Corcoran back to Henderson from K's

Connor Corcoran has been called up to Henderson of the American Hockey League, multiple sources confirmed, and won't be with the Komets when they face the Iowa Heartlanders on Wednesday in Coralville, Iowa.

Corcoran had 20 goals, second among ECHL defensemen, and 37 points in 41 games. He's played six games this season for Henderson and scored three goals.

