K's win 4-2 with Legault running the show

Komets coach Ben Boudreau was ill and back in Fort Wayne on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, his assistant, Olivier Legault, orchestrated a 4-2 victory over the Iowa Heartlanders at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

Will Graber had one goal and three points to take sole possession of the ECHL’s scoring lead with 68 points, including 17 goals, in 46 games. The Komets (32-20-7), who also got goals from Anthony Petruzzelli, Lynden McCallum and Blake Siebenaler, improved to 7-1-1 in their last nine. They finished the regular-season series 4-5-0 against the expansion Heartlanders (26-26-8).

Unlike the previous four meetings, which were all in Coralville, this one didn’t devolve into a fight-filled affair; the Komets scored on 1 of 3 power plays and the Heartlanders were 0 for 3.

It was Legault’s head-coaching debut at the professional level, but he wasn’t short on experience behind the bench: He’s in his fifth season as an assistant coach and the Boudreau-Legault tandem led the Komets to the Kelly Cup championship last year.

Legault, 35, was an enforcer-type forward for the Komets from 2007 to 2009, when they won two titles in the International Hockey League, and again in 2010-11 in the Central Hockey League. He coached Carroll’s high-school team before getting on the Komets’ staff in 2017-18.

Legault is at least the 17th person in the Komets’ 70 seasons to have played for the team and been head coach for at least a game. That includes player/head coaches, common early in team history, and Derek Ray and Colin Chin as interim co-coaches in 1994-95.

Boudreau hadn’t missed any games throughout his three-season head-coaching tenure, but he’s been battling the flu and dropped about 12 pounds. It’s not COVID-19, which he already had. The Komets left Tuesday afternoon for Coralville and Boudreau stayed behind, so the Komets had plenty of time to prepare for a game without him.

The Komets face the Indy Fuel at 7 p.m. Friday in Indianapolis and Boudreau is expected to rejoin them by then.

Samuel Harvey was the Komets’ goalie Wednesday for an eighth straight game and stopped 16 of 18 shots. Iowa’s Corbin Kaczperski turned away 39 of 42.

The Komets outshot the Heartlanders 13-3 in the scoreless first period, as Kaczperski came up big to thwart a Siebenaler shot from between the circles and an attempt by Graber, after he skated out from behind the Iowa net.

Kaczperski had a sparkling save on a Siebenaler breakaway rush early in the second period, but the Komets finally solved him with goals on back-to-back shots 55 seconds apart: Willie Corrin intercepted a clearing attempt to set up a Petruzzelli goal from just outside the crease; and McCallum scored from the right circle at 9:19, after Graber fed him a pass from the corner.

Iowa’s Yuki Miura split the defense, then accepted a pass from Jake Smith, to score with the teams skating 4-on-4 at 17:08. Graber answered during a power play 1:02 later by snapping the puck in from the right circle, and the Komets had a 3-1 lead with a 32-8 shot advantage at the second intermission.

Miura scored at the end of a 2-on-1 rush 2:56 into the third period, after teammate Cole Stallard intercepted a Shawn Boudrias neutral-zone pass, skated into the Komets’ zone and then fed Miura a pass.

Siebenaler atoned for his earlier misses with a goal on a 50-foot slap shot, as the teams skated 4-on-4, for a 4-2 lead at 10:45.

Notes: Matthew Barnaby, a forward, returned to the Komets’ lineup after missing 18 games with an ankle injury, which was aggravated Feb. 4. He’d missed 10 games with the same injury in January. In 26 games this season, Barnaby has five goals and eight points. … The Komets scratched Shawn Szydlowski and Matt Alvaro. Matthew Boudens, Drake Rymsha, Connor Corcoran, Marcus McIvor and Darien Kielb remained with teams in the higher-level American Hockey League. … The referee was Nolan Bloyer. … The Komets’ other three victories over Iowa were all shutouts – by Harvey, Jiri Patera and Bailey Brkin. … Iowa’s Alex Carlson stopped a would-be Tyler Busch goal by deflecting the puck out of mid-air as it was about the cross the goal line, just after Miura’s second goal.

