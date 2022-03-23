Legault could coach K's tonight; Boudreau didn't make trip

Ben Boudreau is not expected to coach the Komets’ game tonight against the Iowa Heartlanders, multiple sources confirmed, because he’s ill and didn’t make the trip to Coralville, Iowa.

It therefore appears Olivier Legault will take over as head coach for a game.

It would be Legault’s head-coaching debut at the professional level, though he’s not short on experience. He’s been an assistant coach with Fort Wayne for five seasons; two seasons as the second assistant behind head coach Gary Graham and Boudreau, three seasons as the main assistant behind Boudreau.

The Boudreau-Legault tandem, of course, led the Komets to the Kelly Cup last season.

Legault, 35, played for the Komets in the International Hockey League from 2007 to 2009 and again in 2010-11. He coached Carroll High School before joining the Komets’ coaching staff.

jcohn@jg.net