No Boudreau, no problem: K's win 4-2 with Legault directing bench

Komets coach Ben Boudreau was ill and back in Fort Wayne on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, his assistant coach, Olivier Legault, orchestrated a 4-2 victory over the Iowa Heartlanders before an announced crowd of 1,244 at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

Will Graber had one goal and three points to take sole possession of the ECHL’s scoring lead with 68 points, including 17 goals, in 46 games. The Komets (32-20-7), who also got goals from Anthony Petruzzelli, Lynden McCallum and Blake Siebenaler, improved to 7-1-1 in their last nine games.

The Komets finished the regular-season series 4-5-0 against the expansion Heartlanders (26-26-8). But unlike the previous four meetings, which were all in Coralville, this one didn’t devolve into a fight-filled affair; the Komets scored on 1 of 3 power plays, the Heartlanders were 0 for 3, and the teams combined for only 18 penalty minutes.

It was Legault’s head-coaching debut at the professional level, but he wasn’t short on experience behind the bench: He’s in his fifth season as an assistant coach and the Boudreau-Legault tandem led the Komets to the Kelly Cup championship last season.

“You know, it’s not how I drew it up in my head,” Legault said of getting his first pro win, “but I don’t think it’s about me tonight. The guys played so well, they deserve all the credit. I was just the guy behind the bench delivering the message. At the end of the day, it’s them out there doing the work and all the credit goes to them.”

Legault, 35, was an enforcer-type forward for the Komets from 2007 to 2009, when they won two titles in the International Hockey League, and again in 2010-11 in the Central Hockey League. He coached Carroll’s high-school team before getting on the Komets’ staff in 2017-18.

“I’ve been here for five seasons and he’s been here every year,” said Petruzzelli, the Komets’ captain. “He’s been a big part of my growth and development, and for us to be able to go out there and get him a win when Ben is away, I’m super happy for Olivier. He deserved the opportunity to go out there and lead the bench and he did an awesome job. I was super happy for him.”

Legault was at least the 17th person in the Komets’ 70 seasons to have played for the team and been head coach for at least a game. That includes player/head coaches, common early in team history, and Derek Ray and Colin Chin as interim co-coaches in 1994-95.

“We approach the game, no matter who is behind the bench, the same way,” Petruzzelli said. “We come in and give Legs the same amount of respect that we’d give to Ben. I thought all the boys were super excited and wanted to play for him because we knew this was a big moment for (Legault). So we’re really happy.”

Boudreau hadn’t missed any games throughout his three-season head-coaching tenure, but he’s been battling the flu and dropped about 12 pounds. It’s not COVID-19, which he already had. The Komets left Tuesday afternoon for Coralville and Boudreau stayed behind, so the Komets had plenty of time to prepare for a game without him.

“I was just the second voice of Benny here,” Legault said. “We didn’t change any systems, didn’t change anything, we just executed tonight.”

John Salway, the Komets' skating coach, served as Legault's assistant.

The Komets face the Indy Fuel at 7 p.m. Friday in Indianapolis and Boudreau is expected to rejoin them by then.

Samuel Harvey was the Komets’ goalie Wednesday for an eighth straight game and stopped 16 of 18 shots. Iowa’s Corbin Kaczperski turned away 39 of 42.

The Komets outshot the Heartlanders 13-3 in the scoreless first period, when Kaczperski thwarted a Siebenaler shot from between the circles and an attempt by Graber, after he’d skated out from behind the Iowa net.

Kaczperski had a sparkling save on a Siebenaler breakaway rush early in the second period, but the Komets finally solved the netminder with goals on back-to-back shots 55 seconds apart: Willie Corrin intercepted a clearing attempt to set up a Petruzzelli goal from just outside the crease; and McCallum scored from the right circle at 9:19, after Graber fed him a pass from the corner.

“We’ve talked a lot lately about playing our systems the right way,” Petruzzelli said. “Tonight, all 18 guys in the lineup, they bought in. We did a great job shutting (the Heartlanders) down early and didn’t give them much of a chance to attack off the rush.”

Iowa’s Yuki Miura did split the defense to accept a pass from Jake Smith and score, with the teams skating 4-on-4, at 17:08. Graber answered during a power play 1:02 later by snapping the puck in from the right circle, and the Komets had a 3-1 lead with a 32-8 shot advantage at the second intermission.

Miura scored at the end of a 2-on-1 rush 2:56 into the third period, but Siebenaler atoned for his earlier misses with a goal on a 50-foot slap shot, as the teams skated 4-on-4, for a 4-2 lead at 10:45.

In the Central Division, the sixth-place Heartlanders are currently outside of playoff position, four points back of sliding Wheeling for the fourth and final slot. The Komets, who had been given fits by the Heartlanders this season, wanted to finish strong against their fledgling rival.

“Absolutely and that was a message, too, to prove to ourselves that we’re a better team than them and also to prove to ourselves that on the road, we can have great games, also,” Legault said. “We have a great (20-7-2) record at home, but before the playoffs we want to prove we can be a great team on away ice, too.”

They're now 16-12-2 on the road.

The Komets are 12 points back of league- and division-leading Toledo with 13 games remaining, including three head-to-head meetings with the Walleye.

Notes: Matthew Barnaby, a forward, returned to the Komets’ lineup after missing 18 games with an ankle injury, which was aggravated Feb. 4. He’d missed 10 games with the same injury in January. In 26 games this season, Barnaby has five goals and eight points. … The Komets scratched Shawn Szydlowski and Matt Alvaro. Matthew Boudens, Drake Rymsha, Connor Corcoran, Marcus McIvor and Darien Kielb remained with teams in the higher-level American Hockey League. … The referee was Nolan Bloyer. … The Komets’ other three victories over Iowa were all shutouts – by Harvey, Jiri Patera and Bailey Brkin. … Iowa’s Alex Carlson stopped a would-be Tyler Busch goal by deflecting the puck out of mid-air as it was about the cross the goal line, just after Miura’s second goal.

jcohn@jg.net