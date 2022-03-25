Graber's hat trick paces K's to another victory

Will Graber’s spectacular season continued Friday night with a hat trick – accomplished before less than half the game was completed – as the Komets dominated the Indy Fuel 5-2 in front of an announced crowd of 3,899 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

The Komets took control by scoring on three consecutive shots in the first period, improving to 8-1-1 in their last 10 games, as Graber’s league-leading point total improved to 71 points, including 20 goals.

The Komets also got goals from Shawn Boudrias and Anthony Petruzzelli, his team-leading 23rd.

Samuel Harvey, starting a ninth straight game for the Komets (33-20-7), stopped 27 of 29 shots.

Justin Kapelmaster, who backed up Dylan Ferguson on the Komets’ run to the Kelly Cup last season, started for the Fuel (26-29-5) but was replaced at the start of the second period. Kapelmaster stopped 7 of 10 shots and his replacement, Tom Aubrun, foiled 17 of 19.

Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 4 power plays and Indy was 1 for 7.

It was the last game of the regular season between the Komets and the Fuel, which is unlikely to qualify for the playoffs, and Fort Wayne was 3-4-0 in the series. It was the teams’ first meeting since Indy parted ways March 14 with coach Doug Christiansen – the Fuel said it was by mutual agreement – and replaced him with Duncan Dalmao on an interim basis.

The Komets’ coach, Ben Boudreau, was back behind the bench after missing one game due to non-COVID-19 illness. Assistant coach Olivier Legault ran things Wednesday – the Komets defeated the Iowa Heartlanders 4-2 in Coralville, Iowa – and skating coach John Salway was Legault’s aide.

Adam Brubacher, 26, was assigned to the Komets before Friday’s game by the American Hockey League’s Abbotsford Canucks. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound defenseman had one goal and three points in 20 games for the Canucks, who have had Fort Wayne defenseman Matt Murphy since Jan. 16. Brubacher played for Rochester Institute of Technology from 2016 to 2020, then spent seven games last season for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

The Komets first-period barrage began when Connor Jones’ no-look, backhand pass in the neutral zone sprang Graber on a breakaway for a goal at 9:49. Boudrias then scored from just outside the left goalpost. And Graber scored again, at 11:15, after a Zach Pochiro pass from the Indy blue line set up Graber alone at the right post.

The Fuel was awarded the game’s first five power plays and the fifth yielded Karl El-Mir’s goal off a wraparound, cutting Fort Wayne’s lead to 3-1 at 4:09 of the second period. Fort Wayne’s first power play resulted in Graber’s third goal of the night, as he smacked in the rebound of a Lynden McCallum shot at 8:16.

Indy’s Bryan Lemos scored off a rebound 2:33 into the third period, but Petruzzelli answered after a Kellen Jones shot was knocked down in the slot.

Notes: Boudrias and Connor Corcoran also had hat tricks this season for the Komets. … The Komets played without Matt Alvaro, Matthew Barnaby and Shawn Szydlowski. … The referee was Nolan Bloyer. … The Fuel played the Ukrainian national anthem before the U.S. anthem, in support of Ukraine after it was invaded by Russia. … The Fuel is 3-2-0 since its coaching change. … The Komets play host to the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Coliseum, then face the Wheeling Nailers there 5 p.m. Sunday.

jcohn@jg.net