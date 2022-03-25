Friday, March 25, 2022 1:50 pm
Komets get defenseman from AHL
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Adam Brubacher, 26, was assigned to the Komets today by the American Hockey League’s Abbotsford Canucks. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound defenseman, had one goal and three points in 20 games for the Canucks, who have had Fort Wayne defenseman Matt Murphy since Jan. 16.
