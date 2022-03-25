'Watch him do his thing': Graber's hat trick paces K's to win

Will Graber’s spectacular season continued Friday night with a hat trick – accomplished before less than half the game was completed – and the Komets defeated the Indy Fuel 5-2 in front of an announced crowd of 3,899 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

The Komets took control by scoring on three consecutive shots in the first period, improving to 8-1-1 in their last 10 games, as Graber’s league-leading point total improved to 71, including 20 goals.

“At some point, you’ve just got to put your feet up and your hands behind your head, and just watch him do his thing,” coach Ben Boudreau said of Graber, a second-year pro assigned to the Komets by Hershey of the American Hockey League.

Graber, vying to become the Komets’ first scoring champion since Shawn Szydlowski in 2017-18, has a five-point lead on Toledo’s T.J. Hensick and Wheeling’s Patrick Watling.

“It’s interesting; where Graber is at in his career, he wants to be here in Fort Wayne and finish the year out. His interest is in playing for this team,” Boudreau said. “When you have somebody motivated to win the scoring title, he’s putting the team on his back most nights. For us, it’s typically leading to some wins. You open the door, let him go out and keep giving him every opportunity to you can.”

The Komets also got goals from Shawn Boudrias and Anthony Petruzzelli, his team-leading 23rd.

Samuel Harvey stopped 27 of 29 shots in his ninth straight start for the Komets (33-20-7), who are 10 points back of division-leading Toledo with 12 games left in the regular season, including three head-to-head meetings.

Justin Kapelmaster, who backed up Dylan Ferguson on the Komets’ run to the Kelly Cup last season, started for the Fuel (26-29-5) and was pulled after one period. Kapelmaster stopped 7 of 10 shots and his replacement, Tom Aubrun, foiled 17 of 19.

Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 4 power plays and Indy, essentially out of the playoff hunt, was 1 for 7.

Fort Wayne finished the season series 3-4-0 against Indy, and it was their first meeting since the Fuel parted ways March 14 with coach Doug Christiansen and replaced him with Duncan Dalmao on an interim basis.

The Komets weren’t pleased with a number of hits the Fuel doled out, including a Cam Bakker cross-check of Blake Siebenaler that set off a second-period melee. Boudreau compared it to a game in the final week of the 2018-19 regular season, when the Fuel’s Ryan Rupert hit Sean Flanagan from behind and knocked him out of the impending playoffs.

“For us to beat a classless team and a lowly organization, it was fun to embarrass them on their home ice for the last (meeting) of the season,” Boudreau said Friday.

Adam Brubacher, 26, was assigned to the Komets before the game by the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound defenseman had one goal and three points in 20 games for the Canucks, who have had Fort Wayne defenseman Matt Murphy since Jan. 16. Brubacher played for Rochester Institute of Technology from 2016 to 2020, then spent seven games last season for the AHL’s Manitoba Moose. He was plus-1 with two shots Friday.

The Komets first-period barrage began when Connor Jones’ no-look, backhand pass in the neutral zone sprang Graber on a breakaway for a goal at 9:49. Boudrias then scored from just outside the left goalpost. And Graber scored again, at 11:15, after a Zach Pochiro pass from the Indy blue line set up Graber alone at the right post.

The Fuel was awarded the game’s first five power plays and the fifth yielded Karl El-Mir’s goal off a wraparound, cutting Fort Wayne’s lead to 3-1 at 4:09 of the second period. Fort Wayne’s first power play resulted in Graber’s third goal of the night, as he smacked in the rebound of a Lynden McCallum shot at 8:16.

Indy’s Bryan Lemos scored off a rebound 2:33 into the third period, but Petruzzelli answered after a Kellen Jones shot was knocked down in the slot.

“We went in there just wanting to play our game,” Boudreau said. “We weren’t too worried about where they were in the standings. We got down to it and we went to play hockey. For us, it’s a really good feeling to keep doing this month of March, 8-1-1 in our last 10.”

Notes: Boudreau was back behind the bench after missing one game due to non-COVID-19 illness. Assistant coach Olivier Legault ran things Wednesday – the Komets defeated the Iowa Heartlanders 4-2 in Coralville, Iowa – and skating coach John Salway was Legault’s aide. … Boudrias and Connor Corcoran have also had hat tricks this season for the Komets. … The Komets played without Matt Alvaro, Matthew Barnaby and Szydlowski. … The referee was Nolan Bloyer. … The Fuel played the Ukrainian national anthem before the U.S. anthem, in support of Ukraine after it was invaded by Russia. … The Fuel is 3-2-0 since its coaching change. … The Komets play host to the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Coliseum, then face the Wheeling Nailers there 5 p.m. Sunday.

