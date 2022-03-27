Calm and confident: Cooper's OT goal finishes Komets' wild rally

Oliver Cooper “felt a sense of calmness on the bench,” despite his Komets being down two goals with less than 2 minutes remaining Saturday night.

That calmness soon turned into jubilation.

Cooper’s wild goal in overtime sent the Komets to a crucial 5-4 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings, whose hopes of making the playoffs took a substantial hit by squandering a three-goal lead in front of 8,515 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

“There was never a doubt that we were going to get the job done,” said Cooper, whose defending-champion Komets (34-20-7) are the hottest team in the league with a 9-1-1 record in their last 11 games. “With the type of players we have, we don’t quit until the very end. There’s so much character in that dressing room. We knew we were going to get the job done. There was a lot of belief.”

The Komets have pulled of some remarkable comebacks this season, made a bit easier because they have Will Graber, the ECHL’s leading scorer with 22 goals and 73 points in just 48 games. His latest case for league MVP included two goals in the span of 25 seconds – both with the Fort Wayne goaltender pulled for an extra attacker – to force overtime.

He scored on a 12-foot shot at 18:41 of the third period, then off a rebound at 19:06, as Fort Wayne improved to 8-3-0 against Kalamazoo.

In the 3-on-3 overtime, Fort Wayne’s Shawn Boudrias blocked a Giovanni Vallati shot, sending the puck the length of the ice. Boudrias pursued at full speed and Kalamazoo goalie Jake Kielly did, too, and got to the puck first. But it would have meant a penalty for Kielly to play the puck in the corner and outside the trapezoid, so he left it there and hustled back to the crease, allowing Boudrias to send a pass to Cooper, who deked his way around Kielly and scored on a backhand shot.

“It all started with Boudrias playing good defense and blocking that shot. He caused that chaos down there,” Cooper said. “He forced the goalie to make a decision and he was able to slip that puck (to me), so hat’s off to him. I’ve got to give him all the credit for that goal. That was a big one by him.”

With 11 games remaining in the regular season, the second-place Komets are 10 points back of Central Division-leading Toledo. The rivals have three more meetings.

“This team right now in the last 11 games has overcome a lot of different obstacles and hurdles, and we’ve found different ways to win,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “That’s why I’m feeling confident in this group. It doesn’t matter who’s in net, who’s on D, who’s at forward, the guys are finding ways to win. With (11) games left in the regular season and to have this kind of stretch, I think it gives everybody confidence that … we’ve got the guys that are willing to do what it takes to win hockey games.”

Mario Culina, playing his first game since Feb. 26, and making his first start since Feb. 19, allowed three goals on the first 10 shots he faced and finished with 20 saves. (Samuel Harvey had been in net 12 of the previous 13 Fort Wayne games, and the other was manned by Jiri Patera, currently the backup netminder for the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.)

For Kalamazoo (31-29-1), Kielly stopped 39 of 44 shots, allowing goals to Connor Jones and Lynden McCallum.

“I give Jake Kielly a lot of credit. He came up with a lot of saves at the right times,” Boudreau said. “He gave every opportunity to his team to have success. But our message in both intermissions was that you play every single minute of the hockey game and you don’t give up until the final buzzer. We had a team that was committed to playing all the way to the end tonight."

The Wings are six points back of Cincinnati for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division.

Kalamazoo opened the scoring on just its second shot of the game, 1:17 into the first period, when Ryan Cook sent the puck low on Culina from just inside the blue line.

The Wings got a 5-on-3 power play – Willie Corrin was in the penalty box for tripping and Jones for roughing a player after Kalamazoo was whistled for being offside – and Eric Bradford gave the Wings a 2-0 lead with a shot from the left circle at 9:20. (Kalamazoo scored on 1 of 4 power plays in the game. Fort Wayne was 0 for 3.)

The Komets spent the remainder of the first period peppering the net with shots, yet they couldn’t solve Kielly, whose best work came on a Blake Siebenaler blast from between the circles.

Any momentum the Komets had was eviscerated just 20 seconds into the second period, when Fort Wayne allowed arguably its ugliest goal of the season: Culina came way out of his net to play the puck at the bottom of the right circle, and the Wings’ Jake Slaker swung his stick to knock the puck to Tanner Sorenson for a 12-foot shot into an empty net and a 3-0 lead.

The Komets rebuilt their confidence and ended the offensive drought on their 21st shot; Jones skated into the offensive zone and whipped a 40-foot shot high on Kielly at 10:18. Fort Wayne’s McCallum scored off a rebound 2:31 later, cutting Kalamazoo’s lead to 3-2.

Culina made a couple of sprawling saves late in the period but was hung out to dry when his defense failed to clear the puck, setting up Slaker for a goal from the right circle at 19:46.

“It’s not an ideal situation for (Culina) to come into,” Boudreau said, referencing how long it had been since Culina had played. “That’s really tough for a goalie who hasn’t seen game action like that. To get scored on early, I’m sure it messed with his confidence. But at the end of the day, he came up with some big saves – point blank and breakaway – and made enough saves that he gave us an opportunity to find a way to come back. You’ve got to give him credit. He found a way to shut the door and that was a big one.”

Graber has eight goals and 12 points in his last six games, including a hat trick in Friday’s 5-2 road victory against the Indy Fuel. He’s also tallied at least two points in eight of the last 11 games. He was bleeding from the ear Saturday, after taking a puck to the head during the second period, but only missed a couple of shifts.

“He does it all,” Cooper said of Graber, who has played every position except goalie for the Komets this season. “He’s a big game player, obviously, and he’s obviously one of the best players in our league. We’re very luck to have him on our team.”

Notes: The referee was Tyler Hascall. … The Komets play host to the Wheeling Nailers 5 p.m. today and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Coliseum. … Princess Night is today. Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite princess and participate in an on-ice parade. Fans can meet Elsa, Rapunzel and Cinderella from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free princess wands will be handed out before the game. … The Komets played Saturday without Shawn Szydlowski (wrist), Matt Alvaro (undisclosed) and Matthew Barnaby.

