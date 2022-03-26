The Journal Gazette
 
K's rally from 3 down, win in overtime

JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

Will Graber continues to make a case that he’s the league’s MVP, as well as its leading scorer.

Graber scored twice in the span of 25 seconds – both with the goaltender pulled for an extra attacker late in the third period – to force overtime and Oliver Cooper netted the winner as the Komets defeated the Kalamazoo Wings 5-4 Saturday at Memorial Coliseum.

This story will be updated.

