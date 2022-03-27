'Peaking at right time': Komets crush Nailers 7-3

For much of the game today, the Komets were getting heavily outshot on home ice. It was a deceptive statistic, as the Wheeling Nailers’ chances were mostly from long range, and didn’t alter the outcome – a good old-fashioned Fort Wayne butt-kicking.

The Komets defeated the Nailers 7-3, paced by Kellen Jones’ goal and five assists and Zach Pochiro’s goal and three assists. Connor Jones and Tyler Busch scored two goals apiece and Kylor Wall added one for Fort Wayne, which was outshot 41-24.

The Komets (35-20-7), who have taken a stranglehold of second place in the Central Division with 10 games left in the regular season, are on a 10-1-1 run but remain 10 points back of the Toledo Walleye, which took 2 of 3 games this weekend from the Allen Americans in Ohio.

“They’re playing their hearts out every single night and it’s fun to watch,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said of his players. “So for us, we just want to keep our pedal down. We don’t want to get complacent. I think complacency is the biggest killer and, for us, we need to stay motivated and hungry. It seems like these guys are waking up hungry every single day and it’s translated into some pretty good results.”

Samuel Harvey was in Fort Wayne’s net for the 13th time in the last 15 games, and he stopped 38 of 41 shots in front of 6,767 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

Wheeling’s starting goalie, Brody Claeys, stopped only 6 of 10 shots before he was replaced 2:37 into the second period. Louis-Philip Guindon, a former Fort Wayne netminder, turned aside 11 of 14 for the fourth-place Nailers (32-27-3), who are 2-4-0 against the defending-champion Komets.

“If you look at the shot (totals), some games it can be really misleading,” Boudreau said. “They didn’t have a ton of scoring chances; everything was from the outside. They were just one-and-done and, for us, that’s a great gameplan. … You’re not going to score many goals on Samuel Harvey from the outside. You’ve got to get inside and get quality scoring chances, and we didn’t give them very much of that at all.”

For both teams, it was a fourth game in five nights – in three different cities – and the Komets won all four while the Nailers were 1-2-1. They’ll meet again 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Coliseum, the first of four remaining meetings.

“We’ve got a good team,” Pochiro said. “If you look at our roster, up and down, it’s looking similar to last year and we’re starting to come together at the right time. There are a lot of teams that peaked a little too early and I think we’re starting to peak at the right time. “

Fort Wayne scored on 2 of 3 power plays, getting a Pochiro goal on a slapshot from the left circle and a Connor Jones redirection of a Kellen Jones pass.

Wheeling was 2 for 7 with the man-advantage, with power-play goals from Sam Houde and Bobby Hampton, though the Nailers allowed a short-handed goal to Busch that made it 7-2 after a give-and-go with Kellen Jones in the third period. Wheeling also got an even-strength goal from Justin Almeida.

“Coming into the game, (Boudreau) let us know this was who we were (potentially) going to play in the playoffs, first round,” Pochiro said. “It meant a little bit more. We wanted to set the tone and remind them that wouldn’t be an easy series for them. We’re the defending champs for a reason.”

Coming into the month, the Komets were 25-19-6 and were searching for consistency. So what changed?

“I mean, our D-corps is really strong and we made some pickups,” Pochiro said. “Picking up Willie Corrin (from Kansas City for Chays Ruddy) was huge and he’s just been lights out as a leader and being a wall on that back end, as well as the offense he brings, and you can’t always find guys like that. For us to get him, that’s got to be the trade of the year.”

Notes: The trade deadline is Thursday. The Komets aren’t looking to make moves, but before any final decisions are made they want to find out if Matthew Boudens, Drake Rymsha, Connor Corcoran, Stephen Harper, Matt Murphy or Marcus McIvor could return from the higher-level American Hockey League. If they need depth, they may look to add. … Pochiro is on a six-game point-scoring streak, during which he has three goals and 11 points. … The referee was Tyler Hascall, who called the Komets’ 5-4 victory Saturday over the Kalamazoo Wings at the Coliseum, where Will Graber scored twice in the last 2 minutes and Oliver Cooper won it in overtime. … The Komets played without Shawn Szydlowski (wrist), Matt Alvaro and Keaton Jameson.

