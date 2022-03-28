Could red-hot Komets make move at trade deadline?

The Komets are the hottest team in the ECHL, with a 10-1-1 record in their last 12 games, but they are open to – possibly – making tweaks before the Thursday trade deadline.

Only if it doesn’t mess with the dynamics of the team, though.

“If there’s something out there that we can do to help this team, we’ll definitely look at it,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “But by no means are we going to give up anything to sacrifice what we have right now.”

The biggest factor in deciding if they’ll make a move might be out of the Komets’ control. They need to find out if any of their players in the higher-level American Hockey League – Matthew Boudens, Marcus McIvor, Drake Rymsha, Matt Murphy, Darien Kielb – will return. They also need to know if Connor Corcoran, Stephen Harper, Jiri Patera or anyone else on an NHL or AHL contract will be coming to Fort Wayne.

The Komets have only 10 games remaining in the regular season.

“It would be tough to want to change anything right now with the way the guys are going,” Boudreau said after Sunday’s 7-3 victory over the Wheeling Nailers. “For us, we’re a pretty confident group. But as we approach the trade deadline on Thursday, we have to find out exactly where we stand with the players that are in the American Hockey League and get a better understanding of if they’re going to be available. And if they are, then when are they going to be available?”

The Komets have rebuilt their defensive corps lately, with the acquisitions of Willie Corrin, Joe Masonius and Adam Brubacher, so I do feel like that has taken a ton of pressure off Fort Wayne when it comes to the guys in the AHL, though not having Corcoran impacts the power play negatively. The biggest AHL factors, to me, are if forward Rymsha returns (because he was the hottest player in the league before his recall) and if Patera will be back (because the Komets would then need to find a third goalie).

Another huge question looms, though, and it has to do with a player currently on the Komets’ roster – Shawn Szydlowski. Since re-signing, Szydlowski has dealt with problems with his surgically-repaired back, his hip and now his wrist, and he’s missed 21 of 44 games.

When on the ice, Szydlowski has looked really good – he’s got 10 goals and 24 points in 23 games – but he has missed the last six games. Because he’s occupying one of their four veteran spots, if Szydlowski is going to miss significant time, the Komets could consider bringing in reinforcements.

Ultimately, I think the Komets stand pat, assuming Patera returns. Tough to mess with what they’ve got going right now.

"Obviously, we’ve got to make sure we’ve got enough depth to play two long, heavy months of playoff hockey. So for us, we’re looking at that and we want to make a run and go all-in again," Boudreau said.

