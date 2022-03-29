Komets' Graber: ECHL Player of the Week

The Komets' Will Graber, who has a five-point lead over Wheeling’s Patrick Watling in the ECHL scoring race, was named the league’s Player of the Week today.

He had six goals and 10 points in four games last week, cementing his status as the ECHL’s leading MVP candidate, and that included two goals in the final 2 minutes of regulation Saturday when the Komets defeated the Kalamazoo Wings 5-4 in overtime.

The Komets' Shawn Szydlowski won the ECHL’s scoring title and MVP award in 2017-18.

