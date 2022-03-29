McIvor back to Komets from AHL

Defenseman Marcus McIvor is rejoining the Komets after a second stint with Ontario of the higher-level American Hockey League. McIvor has five goals and 22 points in 46 games this season with the Komets. In the AHL, he's had two assists in five games with Ontario and was scoreless in one game with Chicago.

The Komets play host to the Wheeling Nailers 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum.

