Komets win 4-1, improve run to 11-1-1

The Komets turned two early turnovers by the opposing Wheeling Nailers into two big goals. That was all the Komets needed, as they emerged with a 4-1 victory tonight at Memorial Coliseum.

Fort Wayne (36-20-7) is on an 11-1-1 run that has given it a stranglehold on second place in the Central Division and put it in position to clinch a playoff spot this weekend for the 21st time in the last 23 opportunities, not including 2019-20 when no playoffs were held because of the COVID-19 pandemic

Fort Wayne’s Samuel Harvey stopped 36 of 37 shots, as he played for the 14th time in the last 16 games. For Wheeling (32-28-3), Louis-Philip Guindon turned away 31 of 34 in front of an announced crowd of 4,777.

There are only nine games remaining in the regular season for the Komets to make up ground on the division-leading Toledo Walleye, which have an eight-point lead and a game in hand. But Fort Wayne and Toledo play three more times, beginning 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

The Komets play host to the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday and at Wheeling, West Virginia, on Sunday. Harvey will miss all three games this weekend, because of a death in the family, general manager David Franke confirmed. Mario Culina will likely play twice this weekend and the Komets plan to sign a goalie today, who will likely play the other game.

The Komets’ Shawn Boudrias opened the scoring Wednesday by deking Guindon to ice and shooting high, after teammates Willie Corrin and Tyler Busch had caused a turnover along the boards in the Wheeling zone. A similar turnover – created by Blake Siebenaler and Kellen Jones along the boards – set up Anthony Petruzzelli for a goal off a redirection and a 2-0 lead at 6:06.

It almost became a three-goal lead at 8:41, but Guindon foiled Connor Jones at the end of a 2-on-1 rush with his twin brother, Kellen Jones. Guindon came up big again 26 seconds into the second period, sliding to stop a shot by Zach Pochiro, who had slithered his way through three defenders. A Boudrias one-timer during a power play caromed off the crossbar, too, though it required verification through video replay to confirm it hadn’t been a goal, and it was still 2-0 Komets at the end of two periods.

Pochiro’s rocketing shot from the right circle 13:24 into the third period gave Fort Wayne a 3-0 lead, but the Nailers’ Matthew Quercia scored skating out from behind the Fort Wayne net and flicking in a shot from the far post at 17:40.

Will Graber, the ECHL’s reigning Player of the Week, closed the game with an empty-net goal.

Notes: Fort Wayne was 0 for 3 on power plays. Wheeling was 0 for 4. … The referee was Casey Terreri. … The Komets played with Matt Alvaro (hamstring), Kylor Wall and Keaton Jameson. … Shawn Szydlowski was back on the ice after missing six games with a wrist injury. … The Komets and Nailers meet three more times. … The trade deadline is 3 p.m. today.

