Komets' new goalie: Undefeated for national champion Adrian

With Samuel Harvey out of the mix this weekend, the Komets have brought in goaltender Cameron Gray, who was 23-0-0 this season for Adrian and backstopped it to a NCAA Division III national championship. He may be familiar to some local hockey fans; Adrian defeated Trine three times this season.

Gray had a 2.23 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and one shutout this season for Adrian.

He’s expected to play one game this weekend – the Komets play at the Toledo Walleye on Friday, at Memorial Coliseum against the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday, and at the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday – and Mario Culina would get the other two.

Harvey had a death in the family, hence his absence.

