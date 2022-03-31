Thursday, March 31, 2022 10:10 am
My ECHL awards ballot: Yes, Komets' Graber should be MVP
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
I want to say up front, I take voting in league and team awards very seriously. It's why I make all my votes public. It's also why I try to be very careful not to show any bias in my votes toward the team I watch every game, the Komets.
But I cannot see how any rational person, who has paid attention to the situation, would vote for anyone other than the Komets' Will Graber as MVP. He leads the league in scoring, has played every position but goaltender, and come up huge in important moments for a team that has battled through an insane amount of call-ups and injuries. It's not the homer pick; it's the correct pick and I don't think it's even close.
The following is my ballot for all the league awards, which was due today. On it, you'll find Fort Wayne's Samuel Harvey and Anthony Petruzzelli. I'll admit, the one I left off that I'm second-guessing is coach Ben Boudreau. The aforementioned roster fluctuations, and the late-season charge, certainly put him in the conversation, but there were a lot of worthy candidates there.
MVP
1. Will Graber, Fort Wayne
2. T.J. Hensick, Toledo
3. Trevor Gooch, Reading
First team All-ECHL
Brad Barone, Goalie, Orlando
Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Defenseman, Utah
Josh Maniscalco, Defenseman, Wheeling
Will Graber, Forward, Fort Wayne
TJ Hensick, Forward, Toledo
Kris Bennett, Forward, Iowa
Second team
Parker Gahagan, Goalie, Florida
Dominic Cormier, Defenseman, Reading
Randy Gazzola, Defenseman, Toledo
Patrick Watling, Forward, Wheeling
Chad Costello, Forward, Allen
Louie Caporusso, Forward, Cincinnati
All-Rookie Team
Samuel Harvey, Goalie, Fort Wayne
Josh Maniscalco, Defenseman, Wheeling
Luke Martin, Defenseman, Utah
Kris Bennett, Forward, Iowa
Logan Lambdin, Forward, Kalamazoo
Jack Doremus, Forward, Tulsa
Rookie of the Year
1. Kris Bennett, Iowa
2. Josh Maniscalclo, Wheeling
3. Samuel Harvey, Fort Wayne
Coach of the Year
1. Kirk MacDonald, Reading
2. Ryan Kinasewich, Utah
3. Dan Watson, Toledo
Sportsmanship award
1. Quinn Ryan, Utah
2. John Schiavo, Kansas City
3. Anthony Petruzzelli, Fort Wayne
