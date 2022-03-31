My ECHL awards ballot: Yes, Komets' Graber should be MVP

I want to say up front, I take voting in league and team awards very seriously. It's why I make all my votes public. It's also why I try to be very careful not to show any bias in my votes toward the team I watch every game, the Komets.

But I cannot see how any rational person, who has paid attention to the situation, would vote for anyone other than the Komets' Will Graber as MVP. He leads the league in scoring, has played every position but goaltender, and come up huge in important moments for a team that has battled through an insane amount of call-ups and injuries. It's not the homer pick; it's the correct pick and I don't think it's even close.

The following is my ballot for all the league awards, which was due today. On it, you'll find Fort Wayne's Samuel Harvey and Anthony Petruzzelli. I'll admit, the one I left off that I'm second-guessing is coach Ben Boudreau. The aforementioned roster fluctuations, and the late-season charge, certainly put him in the conversation, but there were a lot of worthy candidates there.

MVP

1. Will Graber, Fort Wayne

2. T.J. Hensick, Toledo

3. Trevor Gooch, Reading

First team All-ECHL

Brad Barone, Goalie, Orlando

Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Defenseman, Utah

Josh Maniscalco, Defenseman, Wheeling

Will Graber, Forward, Fort Wayne

TJ Hensick, Forward, Toledo

Kris Bennett, Forward, Iowa

Second team

Parker Gahagan, Goalie, Florida

Dominic Cormier, Defenseman, Reading

Randy Gazzola, Defenseman, Toledo

Patrick Watling, Forward, Wheeling

Chad Costello, Forward, Allen

Louie Caporusso, Forward, Cincinnati

All-Rookie Team

Samuel Harvey, Goalie, Fort Wayne

Josh Maniscalco, Defenseman, Wheeling

Luke Martin, Defenseman, Utah

Kris Bennett, Forward, Iowa

Logan Lambdin, Forward, Kalamazoo

Jack Doremus, Forward, Tulsa

Rookie of the Year

1. Kris Bennett, Iowa

2. Josh Maniscalclo, Wheeling

3. Samuel Harvey, Fort Wayne

Coach of the Year

1. Kirk MacDonald, Reading

2. Ryan Kinasewich, Utah

3. Dan Watson, Toledo

Sportsmanship award

1. Quinn Ryan, Utah

2. John Schiavo, Kansas City

3. Anthony Petruzzelli, Fort Wayne

