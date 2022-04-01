Komets' rally comes up short, lose 5-4 to Toledo

The Komets came into Friday night as the ECHL’s hottest team. But the Kelly Cup champions were reminded who’s atop the league’s standings and will likely have to be solved for a title defense to be possible – the rival Toledo Walleye.

Max Milosek stopped 30 of 34 shots to lead the Walleye to a 5-4 victory over the Komets in front of 7,437 fans at the Huntington Centerin Toledo, Ohio.

Milosek’s stop of Adam Brubacher from between the circles, in the final minute of play, propelled the Walleye to a 7-4-0 record against Fort Wayne and a 10-point lead for first place in the Central Division.

The Komets had been on an 11-1-1 run, which included an 8-3 victory over the Walleye (43-17-3) – March 4 at the Huntington Center – in the previous meeting between the teams. They meet twice more amid the Komets’ eight remaining regular-season games.

The Komets (36-21-7) were without Samuel Harvey, who was named the ECHL’s Goaltender of the Month early Friday, because of a death in the family. In his place, Mario Culina stopped 26 of 31 shots.

The Walleye scored on 3 of 5 power plays and stopped Oliver Cooper on a key second-period short-handed breakaway. The Komets were 2 for 5 on power plays.

Will Graber scored twice for the Komets, who also got goals from Zach Pochiro and Anthony Petruzzelli.

The Walleye opened the scoring on a Conlan Keenan goal, at the end of a 3-on-2 rush, 5:25 into the first period. With an 11-3 advantage in shots, the Walleye took a 2-0 lead on Brandon Hawkins’ power-play goal on a slap shot from the left circle at 11:55.

Things worsened for Fort Wayne when Shawn Szydlowski was assessed a double-minor penalty for high-sticking Ryan Lowney in the face at 17:37. That set up Mitchell Heard for a power-play goal with less than 1 second remaining in the period to give Toledo a 3-0 lead.

The Komets started the second period strong, getting a goal 36 seconds in when a Zach Tolkinen shot from 50 feet out caromed off the skate off Graber, the skate of Toledo’s Randy Gazzola and past Milosek. But the Walleye needed only 1:09 to regain a three-goal lead, a bouncing puck coming to Brett Boeing for a goal off a 12-foot backhand shot.

Graber scored again, off a rebound during a power play, to cut the Walleye lead to 4-2 at 11:16. But Fort Wayne kept taking penalties and kept suffering for it; a shot by Toledo’s T.J. Hensick caromed off John Albert and in, during a 5-on-3 power play, for a 5-2 lead at 18:36.

Pochiro scored on a rocketing 50-foot shot 2:47 into the third period and Petruzzelli scored, during a power play at 8:21, by slipping a tough-angled shot between Milosek and the post.

Toledo’s Matt Berry checked Fort Wayne’s Connor Jones from behind at 15:03, drawing a penalty and setting off a fight between Berry and Tolkinen, but the Walleye successfully killed the ensuing Fort Wayne power play.

Notes: The Komets signed rookie forward Bradley Kennedy, 26, who had nine goals and 22 points in 20 games this season for Mount Royal University. … The Komets activated Matt Alvaro, who had missed the previous five games with a hamstring injury. … Graber was named the ECHL’s Player of the Month. Graber had nine goals, 24 points and plus-12 rating in 13 games. … Harvey, who was 9-1-1 with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in 11 games in March, will also miss Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. game at Memorial Coliseum against the Kalamazoo Wings and Sunday’s 4:10 p.m. game at the Wheeling Nailers. … The Komets played without Kennedy, Matthew Barnaby and Kylor Wall. … Logan Gruhl was the referee. He’s the son of former Komets player Scott Gruhl.

jcohn@jg.net