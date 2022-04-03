K's cite need for more desperation, after 4-2 loss to Wings

Odds are, the Komets finish second in the Central Division and have home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs. But much can still change.

If the Komets keep playing like they did Saturday – and they’ll be the first ones to admit this – things certainly will change.

The Komets failed to match the intensity of the Kalamazoo Wings, who are scrapping for a playoff spot themselves and emerged with a 4-2 victory over Fort Wayne in front of 8,122 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

“Just the type of effort level that Kalamazoo had was one of desperation. I mean, I thought everybody was playing as well as they could have on that team,” said coach Ben Boudreau, whose Komets could theoretically still miss the postseason.

“They were competing for pucks like their season was on the line. For us, I thought we were casual in the battles. At the end of the day, we didn’t have all 18 players playing the way we needed to play to have success. Anytime you don’t have the full team contributing, it’s going to be an uphill battle from the start.”

Fort Wayne goaltender Cameron Gray allowed a goal on the first shot he faced, but he finished with 36 saves on 39 shots – including a second-period breakaway rush by Jake Slaker. It was Gray’s professional debut out of Adrian, for which he was 23-0-0 en route to this year’s NCAA Division III national championship.

“I just thought we were a little flat all night,” said Fort Wayne’s Matt Alvaro, who redirected a Shawn Szydlowski shot for a third-period goal that cut Kalamazoo’s lead to 3-2, before Kalamazoo's Erik Bradford scored into an empty net for his second goal of the night.

“I didn’t think we played a terrible game. Obviously, we would have liked to get off to a better start, but I just felt like they were a desperate team. This is the time of year we need to be ramping up, gearing up for our best level of hockey, so we’ve got to be better (Sunday against the Wheeling Nailers).”

Defending-champion Fort Wayne (36-22-7) came into the weekend on an 11-1-1 run and hoping to catch the league- and division-leading Toledo Walleye, which defeated the Komets 5-4 on Friday night in Ohio. With all-star goalie Samuel Harvey on bereavement leave this weekend, Fort Wayne used goalie Mario Culina on Friday and will likely go back to him at Wheeling, West Virginia.

The Komets, who have seven remaining games, are 12 points back of the Walleye and six points up on the third-place Cincinnati Cyclones.

“Listen, we haven’t accomplished anything and we’re not in the playoffs yet,” Boudreau said. “So if we have the mentality that we’re just going to put it on cruise control and just show up, and hopefully it works, that’s not the way. We’ve got to realize that the way we have to compete – the way we were winning games – was through effort and accountability amongst each other.

“There’s a difference between working hard and working the right way. Tonight, I thought (the Wings) beat us on those little plays all over the ice.”

Added Alvaro: “We’ve got to stay in the moment. We still have seven more games here and we can’t be looking too far ahead. We’ve got to take care of the business in front of us. Obviously, we haven’t clinched anything yet. We’re going to be playing teams who are desperate teams this time of year, and we’ve got to match their desperation and exceed it.”

Kalamazoo (34-20-1), which has a one-point lead on Wheeling for the fourth and final playoff spot, also got goals from Justin Murray and Matheson Iacopelli. Jake Kielly stopped 35 of 37 shots for the Wings.

Fort Wayne’s other goal came from Zach Pochiro, who netted a 12-foot shot after the puck bounced through a couple of defenders, to tie it at 1 at 12:31 of the first period.

Both teams were 0 for 4 on power plays.

Murray’s goal 28 seconds into the game, shortly after Gray had coughed up the puck near the crease, marked the 16th time over the last two seasons that the Komets allowed a goal on the first opposing shot. Another Gray miscue behind the net resulted in a point-blank shot for the Wings’ Zach Jordan, but he hit the goalpost at 12:11.

Twenty seconds later, Pochiro tied it at 1; he’s on a four-game goal-scoring streak, during which he has four goals and eight points.

The Wings took a 2-1 lead when Tanner Sorenson sent a pass from behind the net that was redirected in by Bradford at 10:58. Bradford was well in the crease, but referee Logan Gruhl reviewed video and determined there had been no interference with Gray.

Gray recovered and came up with his best save of the night 2:44 later, thwarting the Slaker breakaway, to keep the Komets’ deficit at one.

Early in the third period, Gray had another big save, diving to his left to thwart an Iacopelli chance. But right off the ensuing faceoff, Iacopelli scored with a 40-foot shot for a 3-1 lead at 5:52.

Notes: The Komets played without Marcus McIvor, Brad Kennedy and Matthew Barnaby. … In all three of the Komets’ games this weekend – in three different cities – their opponent doesn’t have a game the night before. … The Komets and Wings have two more meetings in the regular season. ... The ECHL may need to review a play by Jordan, who shoved an official after Jordan had been in a scrap with Fort Wayne's Joe Masonius.

