K's fall 4-2 to Wings, have lost back-to-back games

The Komets came into the weekend on an 11-1-1 run. Now they’ve lost back-to-back games.

Jake Kielly stopped 35 of 37 shots to lead the Kalamazoo Wings to a 4-2 victory over the Komets tonight at Memorial Coliseum.

Cameron Gray was in net for the Komets – his professional debut after going 23-0-0 this season for Adrian, the NCAA’s Division III national champion – and he stopped 36 of 39 shots. But he allowed a goal on the first shot he faced: a Justin Murray attempt from between the circles after Gray had coughed up the puck behind his own net. It was the 16th time over the last two seasons that the Komets allowed a goal on the first shot they faced.

Another Gray miscue behind the net resulted in a point-blank shot for the Wings’ Zach Jordan, but he hit the goalpost at 12:11.

Twenty seconds later, Fort Wayne’s Zach Pochiro tied it at 1 with a 12-foot shot, after the puck had bounced its way through the Kalamazoo defense. Pochiro is on a four-game goal-scoring streak, during which he has four goals and eight points.

The Wings took a 2-1 lead when Tanner Sorenson sent a pass from behind the net that was redirected in by Erik Bradford at 10:58. Bradford was well in the crease, but referee Logan Gruhl reviewed video replay and determined there had been no interference with Gray.

Gray recovered and came up with his best save of the night 2:44 later, thwarting a Jake Slaker breakaway, to keep the Komets’ deficit at one.

Early in the third period, Gray had another big save, diving to his left to thwart a Matheson Iacopelli chance. But right off the ensuing faceoff, Iacopelli scored with a 40-foot shot for a 3-1 lead at 5:52.

The Komets’ Matt Alvaro scored at 18:24, redirecting a Shawn Szydlowski shot, but the Wings added an empty-net goal.

