'Reality check': Komets start slow, fall 5-4 to rival Walleye

The Komets came into Friday night as the ECHL’s hottest team. But the Kelly Cup champions were reminded who’s atop the league’s standings and will likely have to be solved for a title defense to be possible – the rival Toledo Walleye, which defeated the Komets 5-4 in a tense contest.

“I think every team needs to go through a reality check when you’re having success. That reality check was the first 20 minutes for us,” said coach Ben Boudreau, whose Komets trailed 3-0 thanks to a Mitchell Heard goal with less than a second remaining in the first period at Toledo, Ohio.

The Komets clawed their way back, getting two goals from Will Graber, who was selected the ECHL’s Player of the Month earlier in the day, and one apiece from Zach Pochiro and Anthony Petruzzelli, who finished the scoring 8:21 into the third period by slipping a tough-angled shot between Toledo goaltender Max Milosek and the post.

Milosek stopped 30 of 34 shots, including a save on an Adam Brubacher attempt from between the circles in the final minute, in front of 7,437 spectators at the Huntington Center.

“I thought it was a great game. It was great for the brand of ECHL hockey. These are two big teams that hate each other, they’re very prideful, they’re both going at it, and it was all the way down to the wire,” said Boudreau, whose Komets are 4-5-2 against the Walleye with two more meetings during the regular season.

“If you’re a fan and you’re paying good money, you’re going to get a great hockey game. I’m not trying to put the cart before the horse, but man would that be a great playoff series between Fort Wayne and Toledo again.”

The Komets (36-21-7) came in on an 11-1-1 run, which included an 8-3 victory over the Walleye (43-17-3) – March 4 at the Huntington Center – in the previous meeting between the teams.

With eight games left, the Komets are 10 points back of the Walleye, a potential second-round opponent.

The Komets were without Samuel Harvey, who was named the ECHL’s Goaltender of the Month, because of a death in the family. In his place, Mario Culina stopped 26 of 31 shots.

“With the playoffs approaching here in the next month, obviously these are the kinds of games you can use essentially as a measuring stick,” Petruzzelli said. “In this situation, we can see obviously that this Toledo team is good. If we’re going to try and make another run at this Cup, they’re going to be one of those teams in the way. They’re a good hockey team and we’ve got to learn how to play in those types of games, where it’s a close game and you know the other team’s good and they’re going to come out and score goals."

Harvey will be absent from today’s 7:30 p.m. game at Memorial Coliseum against the Kalamazoo Wings and Sunday’s 4:10 p.m. game at the Wheeling Nailers.

“We just try to play it like if Sam’s in the net,” Petruzzelli said. “I mean, we’ll play the exact same way for Mario as we would for Sam or any other goalie that comes in here. It’s all on us to play that type of defensive hockey that we’d been doing so well for the last 12 games or so. As long as we do that, it gives our goalie a good chance and we’re really confident.”

The Walleye also got goals from Conlan Keenan, Brandon Hawkins, Brett Boeing and John Albert, scored on 3 of 5 power plays and got a key Milosek stop on an Oliver Cooper short-handed breakaway rush in the second period.

The Komets were 2 for 5 on power plays, failing to score on two opportunities in the final 8 minutes.

With 25 goals and 79 points, Graber has an eight-point lead over Toledo’s T.J. Hensick and Wheeling’s Patrick Watling in the ECHL’s scoring race. He came up big again Friday and needed to do so.

The Walleye opened the scoring on a Keenan goal, at the end of a 3-on-2 rush, 5:25 into the first period. With an 11-3 advantage in shots, the Walleye took a 2-0 lead on Hawkins’ power-play goal on a slap shot from the left circle at 11:55.

Things worsened for Fort Wayne when Shawn Szydlowski was assessed a double-minor penalty for high-sticking Ryan Lowney in the face at 17:37. That set up Heard for a power-play goal, which held up after video review, even though the Komets felt the shot crossed the goal line after time expired. The red light never came on – it’s disabled when time expires – but referee Logan Gruhl allowed it and put three-tenths of a second back on the clock.

The Komets started the second period strong, getting a goal 36 seconds in when a Zach Tolkinen shot from 50 feet out caromed off the skate off Graber, the skate of Toledo’s Randy Gazzola and past Milosek. But the Walleye needed only 1:09 to regain a three-goal lead, a bouncing puck coming to Boeing for a goal off a 12-foot backhand shot.

Graber scored again, off a rebound during a power play, to cut the Walleye lead to 4-2 at 11:16. But Fort Wayne kept taking penalties and kept suffering for it; a shot by Toledo’s T.J. Hensick caromed off John Albert and in, during a 5-on-3 power play, for a 5-2 lead at 18:36.

Fort Wayne’s Pochiro scored on a rocketing 50-foot shot 2:47 into the third period and Petruzzelli scored, during a power play, at 8:21, as it was the Walleye's turn to take bad penalties

Toledo’s Matt Berry checked Fort Wayne’s Connor Jones from behind at 15:03, drawing a penalty and setting off a fight between Berry and Tolkinen, but the Walleye successfully killed the ensuing Fort Wayne power play.

Notes: The Komets signed rookie forward Bradley Kennedy, 26, who had nine goals and 22 points in 20 games this season for Mount Royal University. … The Komets activated Matt Alvaro, who had missed the previous five games with a hamstring injury. … Graber had nine goals, 24 points and a plus-12 rating in 13 March games. … Harvey was 9-1-1 with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in 11 games in March. … The Komets played without Kennedy, Matthew Barnaby and Kylor Wall.

