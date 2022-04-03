K's humbled 5-1 by Nailers

Matt Alvaro had the Komets’ only goal, sending a 12-foot shot into the net after teammate Adam Brubacher’s blue-line chance was knocked down in the slot, in what was an otherwise brutal game for defending-champion Fort Wayne.

The Komets fell 5-1 to the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia, to close a weekend of three straight losses.

The Komets came into Friday hoping to get within spitting distance of the league- and division-leading Toledo Walleye, but Fort Wayne instead still hasn’t clinched a playoff spot with six games left in the regular season. The Komets still seem likely to finish second in the division, but nothing is certain.

Fort Wayne’s starting netminder, Mario Culina, stopped 18 of 22 shots before he was pulled 10:02 into the third period, just after allowing a goal to Patrick Watling on a shot from the right circle. Culina was replaced by Cameron Gray, who foiled 1 of 2 shots and gave up a goal to Josh Maniscalco on a blast from the left circle.

Gray stopped 36 of 39 shots in Saturday’s 4-2 loss to the Kalamazoo Wings at Memorial Coliseum – his professional debut out of NCAA Division III-national champion Adrian – and Fort Wayne has used a franchise-record 10 goalies this season. Fort Wayne’s No. 1 goalie, Samuel Harvey, missed all three of the weekend games because of a death in the family but should be back before Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. game at the Coliseum against the Walleye.

Wheeling’s Louis-Philip Guindon thwarted 30 of 31 shots.

