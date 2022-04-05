Komets release goalie Gray

The Komets, today, released goalie Cameron Gray, who stopped 37 of 41 shots in two appearances. That included stopping 36 of 39 in his only start, a 4-2 loss to Kalamazoo on Saturday.

Gray had played for Adrian, the NCAA Division III champion, this season. The Komets have two goalies on their roster: All-star Samuel Harvey and Mario Culina.

Note: The Komets will wear "Blue's Clues" jerseys Friday that'll be auctioned off to support The Boys & Girls Club and The Blue Bucket Brigade. Kids under 12 can get a free ticket; visit www.komets.com/en/promotions.

