Unveiling my ballot for Komets awards
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Last week, I revealed my ballot for the ECHL’s awards, including my vote for Will Graber as MVP. Now, I can share my ballot for the Komets awards. I don’t have an MVP vote – that’s picked by the players – but as for the rest …
Rookie of the Year: Samuel Harvey.
Defenseman of the Year: Connor Corcoran. (He’s currently in the American Hockey League, but he was such a game-changer here over 41 that I felt he was the clear choice.)
Unsung Hero: Zach Tolkinen
Best Defensive Forward: Anthony Petruzzelli. (This was probably the toughest one for me, especially with Kellen Jones and Connor Jones out there. Kellen has played 20 games as a defenseman, so I wasn’t sure if that helped his case or actually took him out of the running altogether. Graber, too, has played a bunch of games on defense.)
Most Improved Player: Shawn Boudrias
True Komet Award: Kellen Jones
Mr. Hustle Award: Oliver Cooper
