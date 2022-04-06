'Dialed in': Komets snap skid with 5-3 victory over rival Walleye

Will Graber had a goal and two assists – giving him a seemingly insurmountable lead in the ECHL scoring race – and his Komets returned to form with a 5-3 victory over the rival Toledo Walleye in front of 7,634 fans Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum.

Graber has 26 goals and 83 points in 54 games, giving him a nine-point lead on Toledo’s T.J. Hensick, who had a goal and an assist, and Wheeling’s Patrick Watling.

“I know (Graber) plays for us here, but he should be the MVP,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “He makes a difference every single night. The reason he makes a difference is he thinks the game so well, and he can see the game so well. The way he thinks it with his ability, he’s able to do things that a lot of other people can’t really do.”

The same might be said of Samuel Harvey, the Komets’ all-star goaltender. He stopped 26 of 29 shots, including a flurry of acrobatic ones late in the game, after he’d missed last weekend’s three games – all losses – because of a death in his family.

Anthony Petruzzelli, tied for the Fort Wayne lead with 26 goals, made it 4-2 by redirecting a Graber shot 10:04 into the second period. After Toledo’s Brandon Hawkins scored on a power play at 17:21, Adam Brubacher cemented the final score with a rocketing shot from the left circle 14:27 into the third period.

The Komets (37-23-7) are 5-5-2 against Toledo and the final regular-season meeting will be 8 p.m. Friday at the Coliseum, where the Komets will wear – and auction off – “Blue’s Clues” jerseys to benefit The Boys & Girls Club and The Blue Bucket Brigade.

The defending-champion Komets are seemingly entrenched in second place in the Central Division, which would give them home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs, and they have five remaining regular-season games. They could clinch a postseason spot Friday.

“I thought we came out with better jump than last weekend,” said Brubacher, a defenseman, who has one goal and six points in eight games since being assigned by Abbotsford of the higher-level American Hockey League.

“Obviously, we knew what was on the line, playing these guys tonight and Friday. We knew that we want to clinch as early as possible and we went in with that mindset right away at the start of the first period.”

League-leading Toledo (45-18-3), which secured the division title Sunday, still needs to worry about home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. Its Zach Driscoll stopped 37 of 42 shots in his second game out of the University of North Dakota, also allowing goals to Willie Corrin and Zach Pochiro, as Toledo's winning streak ended at five games.

“You can see the resilience in the group and how much they care,” Boudreau said. “That was a statement win. We didn’t want to go down four in a row. We had to come out and beat the top team in the league, the No. 1 team in the division here, and at times we had long stretches of domination in that game. I think it not only helps us see we can beat anybody, and we did it without some key guys in the lineup as well.”

The missing players included Marcus McIvor, who is in concussion protocols, and Connor Jones and Tyler Busch, who have been ill.

“It was a great rebound game for everybody,” said Boudreau, whose Komets lost 5-1 Sunday to the Wheeling Nailers, in Wheeling, West Virginia.

“I thought it was terrific (Wednesday) from start to finish. We were dialed in, we were committed to a game plan. And you’ve got to give those players credit. They deserved that win. They were putting their bodies on the line and that’s not easy at this time of year. But they did what it took to win.”

Fort Wayne has an eight-point lead on Cincinnati for second place in the division, a nine-point lead on Wheeling and a 10-point lead on Kalamazoo.

The Komets are 26-0-2 when leading at the second intermission, Brubacher’s goal – on the heels of Fort Wayne killing off a Toledo power play – putting an exclamation mark on the victory.

“I think it was good,” Brubacher said. “I had a lot of shots tonight, including a couple close ones, but it was obviously nice to get one tonight – especially a goal that mattered instead of one in a 4-1 game or something like that.”

Notes: Two Komets have won scoring titles since the Komets joined the ECHL in 2012: Brandon Marino in 2013-14 and Shawn Szydlowski in 2017-18, when he was also selected MVP. … The Komets scored on its only power play (Graber) and Toledo was 1 for 3. … Hawkins, who was the Komets’ MVP last season, has seven goals and 17 points in nine games against Fort Wayne this season. Toledo opted out of last season and Hawkins’ rights reverted back to the Walleye last summer.

