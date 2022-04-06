Komets end skid, defeat Walleye 5-3

Will Graber had a goal and two assists – giving him a seemingly insurmountable lead in the ECHL scoring race – and his Komets returned to form with a 5-3 victory over the Toledo Walleye in front of 7,634 fans Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum.

Graber now has 26 goals and 83 points, to give him a 10-point lead on Wheeling’s Patrick Watling and Toledo’s T.J. Hensick in the scoring race.

Before they dropped all three games they played last weekend – 5-4 at Toledo, 4-2 vs. the Kalamazoo Wings and 5-1 at the Wheeling Nailers – the Komets were on an 11-1-1 run and the hottest team in the league. Fort Wayne’s all-star goaltender, Samuel Harvey, missed those games because of a death in the family, but was back Wednesday to stop 26 of 29 shots and snap the Walleye’s winning streak at five games.

For league-leading Toledo (45-18-3), which clinched the Central Division title Sunday but still needs to worry about home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs, Zach Driscoll stopped 37 of 42 shots in his second game out of the University of North Dakota.

The Komets (37-23-7) are 5-5-2 in the season series with their archrival and the final regular-season meeting will be 8 p.m. Friday at the Coliseum, where the Komets will wear – and auction off – “Blue’s Clues” jerseys to benefit The Boys & Girls Club and The Blue Bucket Brigade.

The defending-champion Komets, seemingly entrenched in second place in the Central Division, have five games remaining in the regular season and could clinch a playoff spot Friday.

