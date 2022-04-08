Komets get the blues, lose 6-2 to rival Walleye

Not that there was much doubt, the Komets were reminded by the Toledo Walleye on Friday night of the pecking order in the Central Division. Toledo’s Max Milosek stopped 26 of 28 shots as his team earned a commanding 6-2 victory over Fort Wayne at Memorial Coliseum.

It was the final regular-season meeting between the rivals – the Komets were 5-6-2 – and a massive letdown after Fort Wayne had handled the Walleye 5-3 at the Coliseum on Wednesday.

“‘Disappointed’ would be putting it lightly,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “It was an embarrassing effort, collectively. To do that on the last Friday night (home) game, against Toledo, we didn’t have our team going. We barely had a few guys going tonight. It wasn’t a good enough performance.”

Matt Alvaro scored twice for the Komets in the first period.

The defending-champion Komets (37-24-7) and league-leading Walleye (46-18-3) are expected to meet in the second round of the playoffs, but things could still change in the seedings during Fort Wayne’s four remaining regular-season games. The Komets haven’t yet secured a playoff spot – they need one more point in the standings – and their lead over the Wheeling Nailers for second place in the Central Division is down to seven points.

“We weren’t ready to compete. I don’t think our heads were in it,” Boudreau said. “We could tell a little bit before the game that we were a little too casual for a rivalry game. There weren’t any scrums, any hits, and it was just a la-di-dah type of effort. It was way too casual. Our message before the game was that we haven’t accomplished anything yet, we haven’t punched our ticket into the postseason, and I was hoping for a really good Friday night and a good bout, and it did not live up to its billing.”

The Komets, who have lost four of their last five games, have had goaltending questions lately. But they didn’t seem to involve the man atop the depth chart, all-star Samuel Harvey, until an uncharacteristically poor performance Friday. Harvey was pulled 4:31 into the second period, after he’d allowed five goals on 12 shots. That included two goals apiece by Matt Berry and Brandon Hawkins – who got one by banking a shot from the corner off Harvey’s back, another by skating through the entire Fort Wayne penalty-killing unit – and one power-play goal from Quinn Preston.

Earlier in the day, the Komets waived goalie Mario Culina and signed Jordan Papirny, who became the franchise-record 11th goalie of the season to get playing time and thwarted 14 of 15 shots, including a stop of former NHL player T.J. Hensick on a breakaway.

“He’s a good goalie and he’s going to be here for the rest of the year,” Boudreau said. “He didn’t practice. He got in here late (Thursday) and had a real quick morning skate. I thought he fared very well. He made some stops, some big-time plays, but we didn’t play as a committed group and we let them do what they wanted. We didn’t play physical and tried to play a skill, stick-checking game, and if we do that in the playoffs then that’s the type of result we should expect.”

There was a Shawn Boudrias vs. Chris Martenet fight in the second period, but the Walleye was already up 5-2.

Papirny had one game of prior pro experience, stopping 38 of 40 chances for the Florida Everblades in a 3-2 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears on April 2, 2021, before he returned to the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology. He was 11-0-0 with a 1.63 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage for the Ooks this season, then went 5-1-0 with a 1.97 GAA and a .929 SP in the postseason, en route to the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference championship.

A crowd of 7,526 was on hand at the Coliseum, where the Komets donned “Blue’s Clues” uniforms that were auctioned off to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs and the Blue Bucket Brigade, but the Walleye won for the sixth time in its last seven games. Shawn Szydlowski’s jersey sold for the most at $2,552 – a mix-up with the jersey company gave him No. 52 instead of his usual 27 – and Harvey’s went for $1,208 and Anthony Petruzzelli’s for $1,100.

The Komets got back forward Lynden McCallum from Henderson of the American Hockey League before the game. The Komets used him, Darien Kielb (who returned Thursday from Laval of the AHL) and Connor Jones, who had all sat out Wednesday, instead of Matthew Barnaby, Kylor Wall and Brad Kennedy. Marcus McIvor (concussion) and Tyler Busch (illness) remained out.

“I’ll fall on the sword on this one; we had a lot of changes,” said Boudreau, noting he may have tweaked with the lineup too much before the game and the line combinations too much during the game. “Even for myself, I didn’t like the way I managed the bench tonight. Our team had nothing and we didn’t get any bounces and we just weren’t ready to compete from the get-go tonight.”

Toledo scored on 2 of 3 power plays. Fort Wayne was 0 for 3. Sam Heidemann was the referee, frequently jeered in the third period by the crowd for a perceived lack of calls made.

The Komets face the fifth-place Kalamazoo Wings (35-31-1) 7 p.m. today and 3 p.m. Sunday at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

