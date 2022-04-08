Komets walloped 6-2 by Walleye

Not that there was much doubt, the Komets were reminded by the Toledo Walleye of the pecking order in the Central Division. Toledo’s Max Milosek stopped 26 of 28 shots as his team earned a commanding 6-2 victory over Fort Wayne at Memorial Coliseum tonight.

It was the final regular-season meeting between the teams – the Komets were 5-6-2 – and a letdown after Fort Wayne had handled the Walleye 5-3 at the Coliseum on Wednesday.

Matt Alvaro scored twice for the Komets in the first period.

The defending-champion Komets (37-24-7) and league-leading Walleye (46-18-3) are expected to meet in the second round of the playoffs, but much could change in the seedings during Fort Wayne’s four remaining regular-season games. The Komets still haven’t secured a playoff spot – they needed a standings point Friday – and their lead over the Wheeling Nailers for second place in the division is down to seven points.

jcohn@jg.net